Where to Eat and Drink at Allegiant Stadium, Home of the Las Vegas Raiders

The stadium hosts 65,000 fans when the Raiders and UNLV football teams play at Allegiant with crowds

by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel Updated
Food photos by Louiie Victa
Allegiant Stadium
| David Becker/Getty Images

Las Vegas is still new to being a city with major league sports teams. And the Las Vegas Raiders have helped build it into a full-fledged sports town. As the hometown football team gets ready to kick off the pre-season, it’s time for you to plan where you’re going to eat and drink around Allegiant Stadium.

Local favorite restaurateurs and chefs give the stadium even more of a hometown vibe with food from Salome “Oming” Pilas of Oming’s Kitchen, the Ferraro family’s Italian spin-off, Food Network star Guy Fieri, and Pizza Rock’s Tony Gemignani, among others. In all, about 30 local businesses have their foods on the menu.

All outlets are cashless and only accept major credit and debit cards. Fans convert their cash to a debit card using one of the Cash to Card kiosks located throughout the stadium.

Here’s a look at what to expect for food and beverage at Allegiant Stadium.

BBQ Mexicana

Three sliced burritos wrapped in aluminum foil on a wooden cutting board
Smoked brisket burrito at BBQ Mexicana
Louiie Victa

Milliken and Feniger serve their avocado chicken burritos, BLTA wraps, and burnt end burritos. Try the barbecue-dusted pork skins.

Section 122 and 314

Ferraro’s Italian Street Eats

The local Italian restaurant brings slices of Margherita and pepperoni pizza as well as Italian sausage sandwiches and Italian or meatball subs.

Section 328

FukuBurger

A man poses with a burger
Colin Fukunaga with one of his burgers at Fukuburger at Allegiant Stadium
Louiie Victa

Colin Fukunaga’s beloved Japanese burger restaurant serves chicken katsu, Fuku fries, its namesake burger, and a silver and black burger with American cheese and miso-bacon slaw.

Section 128

Oming’s Kitchen

The Las Vegas food truck now has two brick-and-mortars, plus a stall at the stadium for enjoying Filipino eats like pork belly and chicken bowls.

Section 320

Nacho Daddy

Dig into a platter nachos with enough cheese, meat, and beans to share.

Section 336

Guy Fieri’s Tailgate Kitchen and Bar

The chef behind two Las Vegas restaurants brings his culinary flair to the stadium with Guy’s fries, a Real Cheezy burger, the Prime Time Kobe burger, Tailgater Trash Can nachos, and the Motley Que pulled pork sandwich.

Section 243

Holsteins

Three burgers arranged on a wooden cutting board
The Gold Standard and veggie burger at Holsteins
Louiie Victa

Restaurateur Billy Richardson takes dishes from his restaurant at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and brought them in for stadium eats. Find the Nom Nom burger, the Gold Standard, a veggie burger, and more.

Section 106

Pizza Rock

Gemignani hails from San Francisco, but with two Pizza Rock locations in Las Vegas, he can almost be considered a local. Find his Margherita and the New Yorker pizzas, meatballs, and Buffalo chicken wings, and more at the stadium.

Modelo Cantina Lounge on Level 100

Twitch Lounge on Level 100

Section 346

Rollin’ Smoke

ROLLIN SMOKE_ CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH AND BRISKET CHILI CHEESE DOG
A chopped brisket sandwich and brisket chili cheese dog from Rollin’ Smoke
Louiie Victa

A chopped brisket sandwich, a pulled piggy sandwich, and a smoked chicken sandwich make the menu at this locals’ favorite barbecue joint.

Section 124

Spring Chicken by Yardbird

Las Vegas gets its first taste of restaurateur John Kunkel’s Spring Chicken at the stadium. Options include the All American burger, a crispy shroom sandwich, hand-breaded jumbo chicken tenders, and Nashville hot chicken, among others.

Modelo Cantina Lounge on Level 100

Twitch Lounge on Level 100

Capriotti’s

The Bobbie and two cheesesteaks, with one made with Impossible meat, come from this Las Vegas-based sandwich shop.

Section 219

Evel Pie

Garlic fries, a pepperoni slice, and more find a home here at this restaurant from LEV Group.

Section 315

Battle Born Burgers

This homegrown restaurant provides career and training opportunities to the community through a partnership with nonprofit SEEDS-Las Vegas. Dine on Reno chicken tenders and fries, Boulder City French fries, and more.

Section 338

Other options include Café Lola, Freed’s Bakery, Sushi Joe’s, Slidin’ Thru, Island Flavor, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Generations Kitchen.

Allegiant Stadium’s classic stadium menu features hot dogs, pretzels, peanuts, small sodas, classic nachos, and popcorn for $3.

Raiders tailgate favorites

Neon Dog

Loaded hot dogs

Section 104

Taste of the Nation

Raiders tailgate fare

Section 117

Section 141

Slice House

Pizza slices

Section 118

Section 140

Section 206

Section 230

Section 308

Drinks

Allegiant Stadium brought on Las Vegas-based bartending icon Tony Abou-Ganim as resident master mixologist. Some of his special cocktails with an Allegiant Stadium/Las Vegas Raiders theme include the Bloody Fist Mary made with Diane Mina’s organic mix, Silver & Black margarita with Casamigos, and the Chucky with Gentleman Jack.

Mondavi Private Selection cabernet, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay are on hand, as are wines from the Constellation portfolio, including Prisoner, Meiom, and Kim Crawford, in private suites and lounges. Raiders alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson serves his Intercept Wine collection at Shift 4 and San Manuel Clubs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff will also offer his 25 wine at select locations.

Beer fans can find more than 25 brews available stadium-wide, including favorite domestic and craft draft and cans.

1800 Bar

Cocktails

Section 126

1960 Bar

Cocktails

Section 106

Section 139

Section 327

Section 343

Modelo Bar

Section 119

Section 308

Vizzy Bar

Section 333

Jack Daniel’s Bar

Section 120

Blue Moon Bar

Section 127

Coors Light Bar

Section 143

Torch Bar

Section 201

Corona Bar

Section 322

Hop Nation

Section 103

