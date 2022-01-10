Peter Luger Steak House Brings Its Legendary Dry-Aged Steaks to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

The quintessential New York City steakhouse Peter Luger brings its flagship dry-aged porterhouse that arrives tableside with a sizzle, thick-cut bacon, and lunch-only burger to the Las Vegas Strip at the end of 2022.

The restaurant that opened in 1887 in South Williamsburg and became a go-to destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike lands in the former Rao’s space at Caesars Palace, marking the steakhouse’s first foray outside of New York City in the United States. Rao’s closed last November.

The 135-year-old Peter Luger Steak House essentially created the blueprint for the American steakhouse and looks like a German beer hall with dealmakers at one table sitting aside families celebrating a special occasion at the next. The Las Vegas version promises to bring Luger’s notoriously gruff, bow-tied waitstaff, old-world charm, and on-site dry-aging of USDA-Prime steaks.

Inside the home of the other New York legend, Rao’s, Peter Luger brings its oak-top tables and uses cuts selected by the family from New York meat markets, then dry-aged on site in a temperature- and humidity-regulated room. Diners can expect steaks served with a pool of hot butter and red meat juices with their pre-sliced filet and sirloin. Peter Luger chars its steaks, leaving a rosy interior for those who order their cuts medium-rare. And while the menu offers a variety of steaks, the porterhouse is the one to order.

Peter Luger also has a location in Great Neck, New York, and a recently opened location in Tokyo. In 2002, the James Beard Foundation added it to its list of America’s Classics. In 2021, the restaurant earned one star from Michelin.

A spokesperson for Caesars Palace did not respond to an inquiry about the fate of Old Homestead, the resort’s other steakhouse from New York City.

Peter Luger joins a growing list of celebrity restaurants coming to Las Vegas in 2022. Pastry chef Dominique Ansel brings his roster of Cronuts to Caesars Palace in spring, while Martha Stewart opens her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at the Paris Las Vegas as well. Other stars on the way include a fourth restaurant, Boss Cafe, for Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, a third Bobby’s Burgers at Harrah’s Las Vegas from Bobby Flay, sports bar Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux from former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, among others.