Share All sharing options for: The Knife Shop, Whiskey Lounge, and Other Midcentury Delights of Carversteak, the Largest Steakhouse in Vegas

In a city with no shortage of steakhouses, it’s not often that a new one opening causes as much excitement as Carversteak. The restaurant, which is now counting itself as the largest steakhouse in the city, comes in at a sizable 14,500 square feet with a staggering 70-foot bar.

The space was designed by the team at DesignAgency, who brought in elements of mid-century design like the parquet floor, tufted banquettes and teak, terrazzo, and custom marquetry bistro tables. A selection of modern paintings and photography by Thomas Wacholz, Chris Coy, Roe Ethridge, Thrush Holmes, and Rita Girard-Mikell is currently on display throughout the space. There’s also a 3,500-square-foot garden terrace where guests will be surrounded by greenery and twinkling overhead lights.

According to Robb Report, the restaurant spent nearly $1.5 million on audiovisual equipment, including a huge LCD screen that runs the length of the bar, showing animated art and allowing the team to change the vibe depending on what private event, show, or fight might be happening on a given night. This technological touch is a nod to the nightlife background of one of the restaurant’s main backers, Sean Christie, who is a long-time Vegas nightlife veteran. Christie is a co-founder of Carver Road Hospitality, the group behind Carversteak.

In an attempt to create a more interactive meal, diners will have the opportunity to choose between five custom steak knives that will be presented to them upon taking their seats. The five choices, three of which are made by Ton Cutler, and the other two supplied by Knife House, are a way for the restaurant to give each diner the feeling that they’re having a one-of-a-kind experience.

In addition to the main dining areas, private dining will be available in The Knife Shop and Whiskey Room, two specially designed spaced with decor to match their names (The Knife Shop is lined with fancy knives, and the Whiskey Room holds — you guessed it — many bottles of vintage whiskey.) Chef Daniel Ontiveros, previously of Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro at the Venetian, Michael Mina’s Nobhill Tavern, now closed at the MGM Grand, and Scotch 80 Prime, formerly at the Palms, is overseeing the menu for the whole place. Immediate stand-outs include a 42-ounce Wagyu tomahawk ribeye and a whole Maine lobster wrapped in puff pastry and topped with red pepper cognac cream.

The restaurant officially opened its doors on December 30th, with hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be booked now through its website.