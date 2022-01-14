Tao Beach Dayclub Announces Its Return to the Strip With Floating Sushi Boats, Private Cabanas, and a Roster of DJs

Tao Beach Dayclub inside the Venetian Resort has announced it will reopen later this spring after undergoing a major renovation. The space, which has more than doubled its square footage, will have 21 luxury cabanas that can be reserved, including seven with dedicated private plunge pools. The Rockwell Group, which led the renovation, also added two 15-foot sculptures by artist Daniel Popper are among the over-the-top touches that the renovation has added.

The full menu has not yet been released but a press release promises sushi boats, seafood towers, table-side sashimi carving, and hand rolls, in keeping with the Tao Group’s East Asian bent, though they describe the beach club as “Balinese-inspired.”

Omicron Surge Shutters Restaurants Across the City

Metro Pizza closed down last week for two consecutive days for the first time in its 42-year history, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal. Co-founder John Arena told the publication that the restaurant’s staff was “COVID-fatigued, emotionally strung-out” and needed a break. With COVID-19 cases in Clark County up more than 200 percent over the past two weeks, several Starbucks also closed early last week, while another pizza spot, Good Pie, shuttered for a week following positive COVID-19 tests among the staff, according to the Review Journal.

Tickets On Sale for the Annual NV Beer Dash

Tickets are now available for the the Nevada Craft Brewers Association NV Beer Dash on February 26th at Cornerstone Park. Teams of four can register to compete in a one-mile relay that starts with racers chugging a pint of beer (or locally made root beer), and ends with the opening of the organization’s Craft Beer Festival, where runners and non-runners will have the opportunity to enjoy beer from across the state. Registration is currently $20 for runners and $35 for festival attendees, though prices will go up closer to the event. More information is available on the NCBA’s website.