 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eater Vegas Is Looking for a New Editor. Is it You?

The site is looking for a new leader

by Missy Frederick

Eater is looking for an experienced reporter and editor to oversee Eater Las Vegas, one of its marquee publications. The person in this role will have a strong sense of the culture in Vegas and the communities that weave its unique fabric; they have the ability to pull the curtain back on the intricacies, oddities, and complexities of restaurants and bars both on and off the Strip. They will be eager to be on the ground, telling the stories of the people who make the Vegas dining scene interesting and unforgettable. The editor will care equally about new businesses and those that have demonstrated longevity and resilience across decades.

Here’s what you’ll do: The Eater Las Vegas editor guides day-to-day coverage of the site and its overall sensibility, including its mix of news stories, service-focused maps and guides, and features. They are responsible for audience growth and engagement as well as demonstrating impact and relevance in the community. Stories should not all focus on one area or subject: the editor should have the range to cover the bar and hospitality industries, COVID policy changes, as well as stories surrounding labor and social issues. The role also includes assigning, editing, and packaging freelance pieces; taking ownership of high-touch service maps like the Eater 38; and scheduling/strategizing for social media and the Eater Vegas newsletter

This is a full-time Vox Media Union position, represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with benefits. If all of this sounds exciting, head over to this Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions, including providing a cover letter and a resume.

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Award-Winning Bartender Julian Cox Is Taking Over MGM’s Entire Beverage Program

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Tao Beach Dayclub Announces Its Return to the Strip With Floating Sushi Boats, Private Cabanas, and a Roster of DJs

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Peter Luger Steak House Brings Its Legendary Dry-Aged Steaks to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

The steakhouse that invented the steakhouse opens at Caesars Palace by the end of the year

By Susan Stapleton

Hawaiian-Born Aloha Mamacita Will Unleash Saucy Birria Tacos in Clark County

By Stephanie Carter

Voltaggio at the Bellagio, Dining Igloos, and an Affordable Norwegian Dinner Get the New Year Rolling

By Stephanie Carter

Martha Stewart Is Opening Her First Restaurant in Vegas — And She’s Designing It Herself

By Stephanie Carter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world