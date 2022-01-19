Eater Vegas Is Looking for a New Editor. Is it You?

Eater is looking for an experienced reporter and editor to oversee Eater Las Vegas, one of its marquee publications. The person in this role will have a strong sense of the culture in Vegas and the communities that weave its unique fabric; they have the ability to pull the curtain back on the intricacies, oddities, and complexities of restaurants and bars both on and off the Strip. They will be eager to be on the ground, telling the stories of the people who make the Vegas dining scene interesting and unforgettable. The editor will care equally about new businesses and those that have demonstrated longevity and resilience across decades.

Here’s what you’ll do: The Eater Las Vegas editor guides day-to-day coverage of the site and its overall sensibility, including its mix of news stories, service-focused maps and guides, and features. They are responsible for audience growth and engagement as well as demonstrating impact and relevance in the community. Stories should not all focus on one area or subject: the editor should have the range to cover the bar and hospitality industries, COVID policy changes, as well as stories surrounding labor and social issues. The role also includes assigning, editing, and packaging freelance pieces; taking ownership of high-touch service maps like the Eater 38; and scheduling/strategizing for social media and the Eater Vegas newsletter

This is a full-time Vox Media Union position, represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with benefits. If all of this sounds exciting, head over to this Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions, including providing a cover letter and a resume.