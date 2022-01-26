Caesars to Revive 1950s-Era Horseshoe Casino With Bally’s Hotel & Casino Rebrand

Caesars Entertainment announced today, January 26, that it plans to rebrand Bally’s Las Vegas to a Horseshoe hotel and casino. According to a press release, the rebrand will include a multi-million dollar renovation of the old Bally’s space, including new interiors and exteriors. In addition, Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of the property, told USA Today they plan to add at least three new restaurants.

Representatives said they’re not ready to share those concepts yet, but it sounds like Caesars is in for a lot of changes this year. In the press release, Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars explained that “2022 starts a new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas.”

The Horseshoe brand opened its first casino on the Strip in 1951 under the name Binion’s Horseshoe, owned by Benny Binion, a famous gambler who built a brand around his identity as the casino owner who gave gamblers fairer odds than some larger casinos of the time. The original Horseshoe was sold to Harrah’s Entertainment in 2004, and the brand has expanded across the country, with locations in Maryland, Chicago, Mississippi, and more.

Vegan Wonderland Offers a Day of Fun on January 29th

Plant-based food lover should mark their calendars for January 29th, when chef William Henry (Off The Vine Prep Meals) hosts Vegan Wonderland, a pop-up market with an appearance by comedian Steven Marcus Releford, with live music, food trucks, and all kind of vegan treats. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will go on all afternoon at Artisanal Foods on South Eastern Avenue. Admission is free; find more information on Eventbrite.

MGM’s New Sommelier Oversees More Than 350,000 Bottles of Wine

The Chicago Sun-Times ran a short profile of Douglas Kim, a master sommelier who grew up in Chicago, outlining his role as the director of wine for MGM’s Las Vegas resorts. Before he came on to the MGM team, Kim worked for the Bellagio and Mandalay Bay. The number of bottles in Kim’s purview is staggering, but in the profile, he also shares that the highest price bottle in the collection retails for about $70,000. Kim came on to the MGM team in late 2021.