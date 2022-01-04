 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Drake-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Sizzles Late Into the Night at its Newest Location

It’s open until 4 a.m. on the weekends

by Stephanie Carter
Spicy fried chicken, pickles, fries
Dave’s Hot Chicken has opened in the former Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken home.
Dave’s Hot Chicken/Facebook

Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken, which started as an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up in 2017, unleashed its waiver-required hot chicken; mac and cheese; kale slaw; and shakes on New Year’s Eve at 3623 Las Vegas Boulevard in the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s. It’s the second Las Vegas location of the fast-expanding fried chicken chain.

The newest location keeps the fryers sizzling late into the night, with hours that stretch to 4 a.m. on the weekends and 2 a.m. other days of the week. (The first Las Vegas location, which opened this past summer at 9040 W. Sahara Avenue only stays open until 1 a.m.)

The fast-casual chain specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders that come in seven different spice levels ranging from mild to “The Reaper.” The hottest version requires customers to sign a waiver before they dig in.

Arman Oganesyan and former Bouchon chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched the wildly popular Dave’s Hot Chicken as a pop-up in 2017. They debuted their first brick-and-mortar nine months later. The four teamed up with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps and movie producer John Davis in 2019. Several celebrities have a stake in the brand, including rapper Drake, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

Dave’s Hot Chicken at the Grand Bazaar Shops takes the place of Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, which closed in the same location in July after a four year run.

Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

In This Stream

Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

View all 147 stories

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Friends of Eater Vegas Share Their Hopes for the Las Vegas Restaurant Industry in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

Las Vegas Dining Experts Share Restaurant Pivots They Hope Will Stick Around

By Susan Stapleton

Las Vegas Dining Pros Talk About the Changes Restaurants Made to Help the Community

By Susan Stapleton

Eater Vegas Writer Friends Make Headline Predictions for 2022 in Las Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

Friends of Eater Pick 2021’s Best Dining Neighborhoods Across Las Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

LA Roast Beef Purveyor Top Round Heads to the Las Vegas Strip With Beef on Weck and Curly Fries

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world