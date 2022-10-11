 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dry-aged beef at 138°
Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef

 138° in Henderson opens Saturday with burgers, brunch, and dry-aged meat

by Janna Karel

Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining.

The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish are dry-aged in-house. “All the moisture leaves the protein, condensing the flavor. Over time, bacteria and enzymes in the meat break down and you get different flavors that can be nutty, or like truffle, blue cheese, and buttery popcorn,” says Meyers.

Cured salmon with preserved lemon dashi and bonito.
Cured salmon with preserved lemon dashi
He sources his beef from Nevada ranches and other local beef producers and finishes them on a woodfire grill. Menu items include shrimp and Anson Mills grits with glazed Marcona almonds and fennel butter, a chilled lobster borscht with cultured cream, seed-crusted lamb loin with risotto, and the house burger with brie cheese and a house A1-style sauce. The menu also offers vegan options.

Seared foie gras and pear on a plate with a drizzle of balsamic.
Seared foie gras and pear
The restaurant design features a center fire pit lounge, a grand piano for entertaining, a dry-aging display, and a new climate-controlled portico for year-round outdoor dining. 138° will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting on October 15. Brunch service begins the following Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meyers expects to announce weekday lunch service in the coming weeks.

House ground burger with fried egg.
House ground burger
Spicy pork bulgogi burger with sauce drizzle and fried egg.
Spicy pork bulgogi burger
Dry-aged tarter.
Exterior sign for &nbsp;138°.
Mango carpaccio with bacon and basil.
Mango carpaccio
Served Global Dining

1450 Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, NV Visit Website
