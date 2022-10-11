Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef

Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining.

The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish are dry-aged in-house. “All the moisture leaves the protein, condensing the flavor. Over time, bacteria and enzymes in the meat break down and you get different flavors that can be nutty, or like truffle, blue cheese, and buttery popcorn,” says Meyers.

He sources his beef from Nevada ranches and other local beef producers and finishes them on a woodfire grill. Menu items include shrimp and Anson Mills grits with glazed Marcona almonds and fennel butter, a chilled lobster borscht with cultured cream, seed-crusted lamb loin with risotto, and the house burger with brie cheese and a house A1-style sauce. The menu also offers vegan options.

The restaurant design features a center fire pit lounge, a grand piano for entertaining, a dry-aging display, and a new climate-controlled portico for year-round outdoor dining. 138° will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting on October 15. Brunch service begins the following Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meyers expects to announce weekday lunch service in the coming weeks.