Dominique Ansel Debuts an Exclusive Cronut Flavor for Vegas Launch

Dominique Ansel shook the doughnut world when he invented the Cronut, a fried and frosted croissant-doughnut hybrid with flaky layers. Nearly ten years later, he is finally opening a Las Vegas location for his pastry shop and bringing his treats to the Las Vegas Strip. The Cronut flavors vary monthly and by location, with flavors like cherry jam and cappuccino, Earl Grey ganache and Okinawa black sugar ganache, and mango and milk chocolate surfacing on the menus of the bakery’s other locations in recent months.

Ahead of the October 21 opening of Dominique Ansel at Caesars Palace, the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef has revealed the first Cronut flavor: lucky cherry Chambord and caramelia. Taking inspiration from the cherry symbol found in slot machine games, the Cronut is filled with a cherry Chambord jam and a creamy caramelized chocolate ganache. The Cronut will be available through November and will cost $7.99.

Echo and Rig Expands From One Outdoor Shopping Mall to Another

The Echo and Rig butcher shop and restaurant at Tivoli Village is expanding to the District at Green Valley Ranch. With an opening slated for November, the Summerlin restaurant from Sam Marvin, also the creator of the LA restaurant Bottega Louie, is expanding to Henderson with its menu of small plates, sandwiches, and brunch. Echo and Rig is hosting a hiring fair next week for back-of-house positions

Summerlin’s New Italian Restaurant Opens

Spiedini Fiamma is open at Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas. The restaurant takes over the old Spiedini Ristorante premises with a new chef, a new Italian menu, and a complete redesign that features an expansive bar area, an open kitchen, and a patio dining area with firepit seating. On the menu, find Italian favorites like chicken marsala, braised shortribs, lobster ravioli, and seven types of pizza.