Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve

This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.

Divine Cafe previously operated inside the restaurant space for the last eight years, until May 2022. The Divine Events catering company allowed the contract to lapse and the Springs Preserve issued a request for proposals for a new operator of the restaurant that overlooks the 180-acre cultural institution of museums, galleries, and gardens. “Getting this contract to run the Springs Cafe has been such a joy and we feel very privileged and honored to be in that space,” says David Mozes, co-owner of Bronze Cafe.

The move is a momentous one for Bronze Cafe, which has made a few moves since its inception. The shop known for making salads and “sammiches” — its take on sandwiches — opened in April 2013 in the LGBTQIA+ Center. It then moved to the Market (yep, there used to be a small grocery store on Fremont Street). After closing, it exported its “sammiches” to a couple of small eateries downtown before settling into its current location at 2380 North Buffalo Drive in Desert Shores.

Springs Cafe will offer most of Bronze Cafe’s menu — which is divided into plant-based and meat-based categories. Mozes says his favorite dish on the meat side of the menu is the Complicated Order, a “sammich” with turkey, bacon strips, house-made bacon jam, avocado, greens, and basil aioli. Its vegan counterpart, the Vegucated Order, subs Tofurkey bacon strips and a coconut bacon jam. New items for Springs Cafe will include an expanded kids’ menu, to accommodate the families who regularly visit the Springs. There will be an all-day breakfast menu, with items like a unicorn waffle with coconut ube dipping sauce, plus a weekend brunch menu, a signature burger, and a weekly after-hours happy hour.

Aspire Coffee, which opened in Skye Canyon in July of 2021, is taking over the Cafe’s coffee operations. “We’re opening and teaming up with Bronze to bring healthier, organic options to people in the park. It’s so exciting,” says Lyndsi Lillis, owner of Aspire. The health-focused coffee shop makes coffee drinks with house-made syrups. Lillis says her superfood lattes, keto coffee, and maple pecan lattes are some of her most popular orders.

The Springs Cafe is open to visitors without requiring admission to the park. Inside, some walls bear a pretty floral design while the back wall is covered in windows that provide panoramic views of the springs and beyond. Springs Cafe opens at 9 a.m. on October 15 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with a happy hour on Thursday nights until 7:30 p.m.