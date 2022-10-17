 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A rendering of Ramsay’s Kitchen Las Vegas&nbsp;featuring a marquee.
A rendering of Ramsay’s Kitchen Las Vegas 
Ramsay’s Kitchen Las Vegas

Chef Gordon Ramsay Opens His Sixth Las Vegas Restaurant Next Month

Plus, a pop-up returns to Mount Charleston and North Las Vegas gets another favorite fast food joint

by Janna Karel

Gordon Ramsay will open his sixth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip next month, and reservations are now available online, starting on November 25. Joining the line-up of Gordon Ramsay Steak, Fish and Chips, Pub and Grill, Burger, and Hell’s Kitchen, his newest restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, aims to take diners on a trip around the world.

The celebrity chef first opened Ramsay’s Kitchen in Boston with an expansive menu including a raw bar, soups, salads, sandwiches, and signature mains. The Las Vegas Ramsay’s Kitchen promises many of the original specialties, but with a Vegas flair. The 244-seat Las Vegas location at Harrah’s Las Vegas will feature a 7-seat seafood counter in the space of the former Oyster Bar. Ramsay’s Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

North Las Vegas Caniacs Get Another Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is opening a second North Las Vegas location on Thursday at 9 a.m. on the corner of West Craig Road and Allen Lane. The first 100 customers will get a “First 100 Customers” shirt and a free box combo card.

A Pop-Up at the Site of the Old Mt Charleston Lodge is Open for Lunch

From now until Sunday, October 23, the Pine Dining pop-up is hosting a small weekday menu and a weekend Harvest Brunch – giving Las Vegans another reason to visit the mountain and enjoy the fall foliage. The $25 weekday lunch includes a choice of a panini sandwich, grilled chicken nachos. jumbo pretzel, or hot dog. Tickets are available in two-hour timeslots, but walk-ins are also welcome. Lunch is available through Friday, October 21.

Harvest Brunch, offered on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October, 23, will include breakfast food stations featuring quiches, pasties, and more, plus a cash bar for boozy brunch favorites. Tickets are available at mtcharlestonlodge.com/pinedining for $50 and are required for Pine Dining’s Harvest Brunch.

