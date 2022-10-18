 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Punk Rock Museum With a Punk Rock Bar Is Heading to Vegas

Plus, a boozy “Alice in Wonderland”-themed pop-up opens in Las Vegas

by Janna Karel
The Punk Rock Museum, under construction near the Las Vegas Strip
The Punk Rock Museum
Lisa Johnson

A new museum dedicated to punk rock is opening next to a strip club in Las Vegas — and it’s going to be home to a new, divey bar. The Punk Rock Museum, dedicated to the history, culture, and absurdity of the genre, is opening at 1422 Western Avenue on January 13 of next year. The 12,000-square-foot museum is under construction and will soon house artifacts and memorabilia from across the world’s punk scenes well as a bar, tattoo parlor, chapel for both weddings and wakes, a punk merch shop, performance space, and more.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that P Moss, the founder of the landmark dive bars Double Down Saloon and Frankie’s Tiki Room, will co-manage the new Triple Down bar within the museum. The Double Down stands out among Las Vegas dives for its live music, helpful signs such as, “you puke, you clean,” and libations that include the Ass Juice shot — rumored to be the collective bartop spillage of previously poured drinks.

Seven presale ticket bundles are available now. The lowest-tier $100 bundle includes museum tickets, an ill-fitting t-shirt, and warm beer at the bar. The premium bundle gets you a plaque above a restroom urinal or on a stall door, a Punk Rock Museum staff jacket, tickets to the opening night party, a tattoo, and the honor of having a drink at the bar named for you.

A Boozy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Pop-Up is Opening in Las Vegas

A whimsical and boozy “Alice in Wonderland”-themed pop-up is heading to the Art Houz Theater (814 South 3rd Street) in downtown Las Vegas this month. Starting on October 20, and extending through December 18, Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience will create a fantasy world in which visitors will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red, eat “Eat Me” cookies, and solve riddles to unlock the ingredients to teapot cocktails. The 90-minute experience is $47 per person and includes a welcome drink, two cocktails, and a cookie.

A room decorated with “Alice in Wonderland” decorations
Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Breakfast and Brunch Specialist Snooze Eyes a December Opening

The Denver-based Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is bringing its breakfast and brunch dishes to Las Vegas. The breakfast chain with 50 locations nationwide takes over 4,256 square feet at Rampart Commons, next door to North Italia. The eatery is known for its menu of pancakes that changes every week, with holiday options such as pumpkin pie and orange cranberry. Snooze A.M. is currently aiming to open this December,

A Ramen Shop With Vegan Broth Opens at Town Square

The Tokyo-based Rakkan Ramen specializes in authentic Japanese ramen made with a fully vegan broth. The new location opens at Town Square on October 25. Dishes include the Vegan Garnet Ramen with vegetable broth, sesame paste, and Shiitake mushrooms, plus loads of veggies and noodles. It also offers bowls with grilled pork and soft-boiled eggs.

A bowl of spicy ramen
Rakkan Ramen
Rakkan Ramen
Foursquare

Double Down Saloon

4640 Paradise Road, , NV 89169 (702) 791-5775 Visit Website
Foursquare

Town Square

6605 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 269-5000 Visit Website

