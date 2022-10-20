 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall

Smashburgers and street food are also on the way to Proper Eats in the Aria Resort and Casino

by Clair Lorell
Overhead shot of a large thin crust pizza topped with sausage and pepperoni with charred edges.
A Pizzaoki meat lovers pizza.
Joe Janet/Proper Eats

The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki.

Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The extremely successful DJ founded his pizza brand back in 2018 with a delivery-only model, though presumably this location will allow for in-person ordering of the thin-crust pizzas, named for Aoki’s albums and songs (the Neon Future, for example, is a white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, and parsley).

Steve Aoki makes Pizzaoki pizza.
Pizzaoki

Perhaps more excitingly, the food hall also added a popular Portland, Oregon mini-chain, Shalom Y’all, which serves Israeli street food and Turkish coffee (and is known in particular for its shakshuka), as well as a smash burger vendor, Lola’s Burgers. These join the already-announced restaurants set for the upscale food hall, including the first Seoul Bird outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles, and New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality.

Shalom Plate from Shalom Y’all.
Sesame Collective/Official

The Aria is the latest Las Vegas resort to opt for food hall-like dining areas with 10 or more options instead of larger anchor restaurants. Other examples include the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.

