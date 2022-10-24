A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.

A Billionaire Plans a 43-Story Casino on the Strip

A hotel-casino project backed by billionaire Tilman Fertitta is moving forward on the Las Vegas Strip. The proposed property, referred to as Center Strip, would include 2,420 hotel rooms, a parking garage, convention space, a theater, and other amenities at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project during a zoning meeting Wednesday.

Bacon Nation Sets an Opening Date

The restaurant with a bacon-centric menu, including an inside-out BLT in which the bacn serves as the bread, has set a grand opening date of November 2.

SOL Mexican Cocina Readies to Open

SOL Mexican Cocina is gearing up to open around Thanksgiving. The new restaurant at the Forum Shops will seat 305 guests in a space of over 11,000 square feet.