Giant Rooftop Bar With Retro Gaming and 96 Taps Opening on the Las Vegas Strip

Brewdog is opening a carbon-negative bar high above the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, December 2. At 30,000 square feet, BrewDog says the brewpub will be the largest on the Las Vegas Strip. The new location will sit above the Showcase Mall and boast a rooftop bar that offers 360-degree views.

In July of 2021, paperwork revealed that BrewDog allocated $2,648,400 in construction costs alone to create a restaurant, bar spaces, retail area, microbrewery, pool deck, and new mezzanine. The bar will surely catch the eye of passersby with a 4,000 square-foot LED cube with a custom-fabricated 30-foot illuminated sign set atop the fourth-floor rooftop.

The bar will offer 96 pours on tap, with beers like Elvis Juice and Punk IPA, and guest taps from Las Vegas breweries. In an effort to plus-up the food offerings for the Vegas crowd, the menu will include pizza and tacos, but also lobster and Wagyu beef burgers. The expansive bar will also offer full-size shuffleboard tables, retro gaming, and lots of TVs. In 2020, Brewdog became the first carbon-negative brewery in the world. The Scottish brewery and pub chain became Certified B-Corp in 2021.

In June of 2021, hundreds of former BrewDog employees accused the beer company and founders of fostering what they called a “culture of fear.” An open letter from former staff members claimed that the toxic work environment there caused “a significant number of people” to suffer from mental illness as a result. Co-founder James Watt later apologized on behalf of the company on Twitter, saying that the brewery was focused “not on contradicting or contesting the details of [the] letter, but to listen, learn, and act.”

The grand opening weekend will launch on Friday, December 2 with a raffle in which one guest will be awarded a $1 million bar tab, which may be used in any BrewDog bar over the next 20 years. On Saturday, December 3, the rooftop bar will host a free performance from We Are Scientists. For $10, guests can secure guaranteed entry before 8 p.m. and a complimentary pint.