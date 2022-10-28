Owner of Eight Downtown Bars and Restaurants Acquires La Comida

The company that owns several of the bars and restaurants in the Fremont East district has just acquired another one. Corner Bar Management, the company behind downtown Las Vegas bars like Commonwealth, Lucky Day, and Discopussy, has acquired the Mexican restaurant La Comida. In its place, Corner Bar will introduce a new restaurant, La Mona Rosa. Executive Chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, from Corner Bar’s downtown restaurant, Peyote, will curate a menu for La Mona Rosa, which aims to celebrate Mexico’s diverse regions and robust flavors.

The 3,500-square-foot La Comida in the Fremont East area houses a dining room, bar, patio seating, and a 25-foot-long cocktail bar that overlooks neighboring Corner Bar bars and restaurants like Park on Fremont and We All Scream. Corner Bar’s owner, Ryan Doherty, will keep the 7-foot-tall pink neon monkey that clings to the side of the building but plans to add a stage for hosting nighttime entertainment.

La Comida first debuted in 2013 as a venture by Jenna and Michael Morton’s Morton Group, which is also behind La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas and MB Steak. Jenna and Michael are in discussions to open a new La Comida in a resort hotel property, according to Corner Bar Management.

Meráki Greek Grill Moves Into Centennial Hills

On the heels of its most recently opened Blue Diamond location, Meráki Greek Grill has just opened a new location in the Centennial Hills neighborhood at 6420 Centennial Center Boulevard. The restaurant serves Greek food including spreads and appetizers, gyros, saganaki, grilled lamb chops, and kalamakia skewered meats, as well as dishes like the Meráki steak burger and signature bowls, A fifth location is planned for American Pacific Drive and Stephanie Street in Henderson in late November 2022. And a Henderson location at Spencer Street and St. Rose Parkway is slated to open by mid-2023.

Taquito Franchise Plans to Roll Into Las Vegas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a fast-casual taquito restaurant, is developing its first Las Vegas location. The menu offers beef, chicken, potato, and cheese taquitos, plus sides like chips and salsa and street corn. Roll-Em-Up is expected to open at 3585 South Fort Apache in late October.

PT’s Taverns Turn 40

PT’s Taverns, which owns and operates 64 PT’s Gold, PT’s Pub, PT’s Ranch, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold, and SG Bar locations around Nevada, is turning 40. To celebrate, each location will host a series of giveaways starting November 1.