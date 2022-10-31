Share All sharing options for: Inside Bacon Nation, Where the BLT Uses Bacon as Bread and Bread as Bacon

A 24/7 bacon-centric restaurant is now open at downtown’s the D Las Vegas. The restaurant’s menu is something of a love letter to all things salt-cured pork with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert incorporating bacon.

Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant’s bevy of bacon-forward dishes features 13 varieties of bacon. Among them: lemon pepper, tajin, black truffle, chocolate, black pepper, jalapeno, barbecue, honey sriracha, and everything bagel. But the bacon gimmick really reaches its peak with the reverse BLT. The absurd sandwich is held together with two sheets of woven bacon that serve as the bread, nestling the lettuce, tomato, and toast inside.

Other over-the-top menu items include French toast boxes, which are presented sort of like Japanese honey toast, but stuffed with options like bacon (of course), peanut butter and banana, marshmallow fluff and fruity cereal, and sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese. You can also find dishes like the Three Little Pigs, a flight of three of the restaurant’s signature bacon flavors. There’s also bacon-wrapped pickle spears, maple bacon cheesecake, and an Elvis milkshake that comes topped with a peanut butter and bacon sandwich.

If you’re looking to get your pasta carbonara, broiled salmon, or a mac and cheese breakfast taco on the go, the restaurant offers a locker system. Order your meal online, and then use a code to pick it up inside a heated or refrigerated locker — so you can indulge in your bacon-filled pancakes and grilled cheese in the privacy of your car or hotel room at any hour of the day or night.

The new Bacon Nation restaurant houses an open kitchen, brick walls, and marble accents. The main dining room has a 120-person capacity, with a large private dining room that can accommodate up to 24 guests. It’s created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the group behind 18bin in the Arts District. The restaurant at 301E East Fremont Street is part of the D’s recent second-floor expansion, which includes a renovated casino floor and expansion of its Canadian-themed sports bar, BarCanada.