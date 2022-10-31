 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A sandwich with woven bacon on the outside.
Reverse BLT
Bacon Nation

Inside Bacon Nation, Where the BLT Uses Bacon as Bread and Bread as Bacon

This new restaurant features a menu with all things bacon.

by Janna Karel

A 24/7 bacon-centric restaurant is now open at downtown’s the D Las Vegas. The restaurant’s menu is something of a love letter to all things salt-cured pork with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert incorporating bacon.

Restaurant interior with neon and brick designs.
Bacon Nation
Adam Kilbourn

Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant’s bevy of bacon-forward dishes features 13 varieties of bacon. Among them: lemon pepper, tajin, black truffle, chocolate, black pepper, jalapeno, barbecue, honey sriracha, and everything bagel. But the bacon gimmick really reaches its peak with the reverse BLT. The absurd sandwich is held together with two sheets of woven bacon that serve as the bread, nestling the lettuce, tomato, and toast inside.

A flight of three strips of bacon and a bloody Mary.
Bacon Nation
Jose M. Salinas

Other over-the-top menu items include French toast boxes, which are presented sort of like Japanese honey toast, but stuffed with options like bacon (of course), peanut butter and banana, marshmallow fluff and fruity cereal, and sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese. You can also find dishes like the Three Little Pigs, a flight of three of the restaurant’s signature bacon flavors. There’s also bacon-wrapped pickle spears, maple bacon cheesecake, and an Elvis milkshake that comes topped with a peanut butter and bacon sandwich.

French toast topped with cereal, whipped cream, and candy.
French toast box
Bacon Nation

If you’re looking to get your pasta carbonara, broiled salmon, or a mac and cheese breakfast taco on the go, the restaurant offers a locker system. Order your meal online, and then use a code to pick it up inside a heated or refrigerated locker — so you can indulge in your bacon-filled pancakes and grilled cheese in the privacy of your car or hotel room at any hour of the day or night.

Restaurant interior with leather booths and chandeliers.
Bacon Nation
Adam Kilbourn

The new Bacon Nation restaurant houses an open kitchen, brick walls, and marble accents. The main dining room has a 120-person capacity, with a large private dining room that can accommodate up to 24 guests. It’s created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the group behind 18bin in the Arts District. The restaurant at 301E East Fremont Street is part of the D’s recent second-floor expansion, which includes a renovated casino floor and expansion of its Canadian-themed sports bar, BarCanada.

A marquee for “Bacon Nation”
Bacon Nation
Adam Kilbourn
A loaded burger plated with fries.
Bacon Nation
Bacon Nation
A flight of bacon flavors.
Bacon Nation
Janna Karel

A bacon-wrapped sandwich.
Reverse BLT
Janna Karel

A long dining room with wooden tables, pendant lights, and wood accents.
Bacon Nation
Adam Kilbourn

The D Casino & Hotel

301 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (702) 388-2400 Visit Website
