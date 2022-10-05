Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Las Vegas Pride 2022

Skirting the triple-digit temperatures of June, Las Vegas Pride kicks off the three-day weekend of events on Friday, October 7. Through Sunday, October 9, the city will be home to a Pride parade and festival, plus loads of parties, all of which can be found on the Las Vegas Pride website.

Whether you’re in town for the festivities or just looking for ways to celebrate Pride all year long, you’ll need plenty of options for where to eat between late-night parties and late-morning drag brunches. Below, find restaurant maps with recommendations for Las Vegas’ best gay bars, dining around the city’s off-Strip neighborhoods, and even patio dining during what will be a beautifully warm weekend. You’ll even find a few Pride events and happenings at bars and restaurants.

Happy Pride!

We All Scream

Pride on the Cone

517 E. Fremont St.

The art-filled nightclub and ice creamery on Fremont Street is hosting Pride on the Cone at 10 p.m. on October 7. The party will center around the vintage dairy truck-turned-DJ booth on the ground-level patio, and the ice cream cone-shaped DJ booth embedded with LED sprinkles on the rooftop dance floor.

The Garden

After-party and drag brunch

1017 S 1st St #180

The chic LGBTQ lounge bar in the Las Vegas Arts District hosts an after-party following the Las Vegas Pride festival on October 8 at 10 p.m. There’s also a weekly drag brunch taking place every Saturday and Sunday with entrees like chilaquiles and french toast, bottomless drinks, and a revolving cast of queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Senor Frog’s

Drag Brunch

3300 Las Vegas Boulevard S.

Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shannel, Coco Montrese, and Yara Sofia, take the stage during weekly drag brunch at this on-Strip restaurant. The $90 event includes an open bar and takes place every day of Pride weekend.

Hamburger Mary’s

Drag Brunch

1700 E. Flamingo Road

Swing by Hamburger Mary’s on October 8 and 9 for drag brunch. At Drag Your Sass to Brunch on Saturday, you’ll find a brunch menu, a fast-paced drag revue, and bottomless mimosas. Mary’s Gospel Brunch on Sunday brings you “fun and nun-sense.” Tickets start at $29.

Fergusons Downtown

Spooky Teen Pride Night

1028 East Fremont Street

The family-friendly Halloween Pride event is a costume-optional party on the Lawn at Fergusons Downtown. Families can expect loads of activities, plus cupcakes from Aww Suga Sweet Shack and doughnuts from Donut Bar, and other food options. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. on October 8.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

Pride Splash

206 North 3rd Street

The rooftop Citrus Grand Pool Deck will be home to a pool party for queer womxn with guest DJs including Angie Lee, Les Ortiz, C.L.A., Maria Ramano, plus a full-service bar and a new menu, taking place all three days of Pride weekend.