Taco Bell Hires Pete Davidson to Launch All-Day Breakfast Pop-Up on the Strip

In the latest fast food stunt to hit Las Vegas, Taco Bell is enlisting the help of comedian and professional goofball Pete Davidson to launch a new menu of breakfast items — ones that will be available all day as part of a pop-up on the Las Vegas Strip.

In a new commercial, Davidson apologizes on behalf of Taco Bell for the fast food giant’s previous breakfast items, which prioritized wacky ideas over, you know, practical breakfast food. There was the breakfast taco with a taco shell made out of a fried egg, and the breakfast taco with a taco shell made out of waffle. “Sometimes we go too far,” Davidson says in the ad. “That’s why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them.”

The ad launches Taco Bell’s renovated breakfast menu, which includes a Breakfast Crunchwrap with scrambled egg, cheese, sausage, and hash browns. Davidson quips that the restaurant should only serve breakfast, which leads to the gimmick. Limited-time pop-ups called Bell Breakfasts will serve all-day breakfast from October 20 through October 23 in Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City. The Las Vegas breakfast pop-up will take over the Taco Bell Cantina on the Strip at 3717 S Las Vegas Boulevard Suite 140-A. The Cantina opened in 2016 with a tapas-style menu, in addition to the regular menu, plus a merch shop, and tequila Baja Blast freezes. For the three-day takeover, the Taco Bell Cantina will serve breakfast items from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.