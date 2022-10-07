Psychedelic Bagel Shop With Oreo, Coco Puff, and Tie-Dye Sugar Cookie Bagels Opens in Summerlin

A bagel shop that blurs the lines between bagels and doughnuts is open in Downtown Summerlin. Bagel Nook opens at 6 a.m. every morning to dish out breakfast items like an Oreo bagel with Oreo cream cheese and Oreo cookies in the middle. There’s also the sugar cookie version with a tie-dye bagel sandwiching sugar cookie cream cheese, sprinkles, and actual sugar cookies.

Its selection of more than 25 bagels spans the typical varieties, like everything, sesame, and poppy seed — but also includes flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Flaming Hot Cheeto. Same for the cream cheeses, which come in all sorts of savory and sweet flavors. Just in time for pumpkin season, the New Jersey-based Bagel Nook also has a pumpkin-shaped bagel. Other menu items include breakfast sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and deli sandwiches. Bagel Nook is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 11010 Lavender Hill Drive, Suite 140.

Owner of the Closed Pots Restaurant Sells Spice Blend for Cauliflower Shawarma

Iman Haggag closed her beloved vegan restaurant Pots last month, after moving into a downtown cloud kitchen. She is now making and selling the spice blends she used in her recipes. “This is something I was working on for a long time, but didn’t have the time because I was running Pots,” says Haggag. “This gave me the boost to push forward with the flavors people loved from Pots.” Haggag offers six spices on her site, including a Shatta Crisp, which she describes as an Egyptian spice blend of cumin, coriander, chickpeas, and peppers prepared in oil, like a Chinese chili crisp. Other spices include the shawarma blend she used to season her cauliflower shawarma and a harissa that can be softened with ketchup. The spice blends are available online for about $10.

New Breakfast Restaurant Moves Into the Arts District in a Few Weeks

The Parlour, a new brunch restaurant entering the Las Vegas Arts District has set an opening date of October 22. The restaurant promises a “boujie” breakfast menu served in a fast-casual setting that also has a drive-thru. Helmed by restaurateur Antonio Nunez, who previously opened Henderson brunch destinations the Kitchen Table and the Stove, the restaurant will serve coffee drinks, boozy beverages, pastries, and breakfast entrees. Starting October 22, the Parlour will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m at 616 East Carson Avenue, Suite 140.

Summerlin Gets Another All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant

A new sushi restaurant, On A Roll, is open in Summerlin and serving all-you-can-eat sushi, udon noodles, and bento boxes. On A Roll is located at 1750 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 107.

Freddy’s Opens Fifth Location

The fast food chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, opens a fifth Las Vegas location on Sunday, October 9 at 1025 East Craig Road.