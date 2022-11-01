 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Parlour Is Now Serving Boozy Brunch With a Drive-Thru Downtown

Plus, Evel Pie serves a fiery hot pizza and Lotus of Siam nears its Summerlin opening

by Janna Karel
Three men hold a sign for The Parlour.
The Parlour
The Parlour

The Parlour is now open in the Las Vegas Arts District and serving boozy brunch and coffee, both in a renovated interior and drive-thru. It’s the sixth restaurant to open in the space at 616 E. Carson Ave. Suite #140, near 7th Street. The restaurant, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual breakfast spot is home to chicken and waffles, salmon burgers, and sweet crepes for downtown early birds ahead of its November 5 grand opening.

A small bundt cake with sticky syrup.
The Parlour
The Parlour

Helmed by restaurateur Antonio Nunez, who previously opened brunch destinations the Kitchen Table and the Stove, both in Henderson, the new downtown restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. House-made pastries, upscale breakfast entrees, private blend coffee, and vegan options are all available for dine-in or take-out.

Brunch tacos at The Parlour
The Parlour
The Parlour
A tray of pastries at The Parlour.
The Parlour
The Parlour

The Parlour is the latest in a series of restaurants to have occupied the downtown corner lot, including Madero Street Tacos, which opened in March of 2021, Santos Guisados Tacos and Beer, Bomb Tacos, Two Bald Brothers, and Zydeco Po Boys.

A breakfast sandwich from The Parlour.
The Parlour
The Parlour

Evel Pie’s New Pizza Requires a Legal Waiver

You have to sign a legal waiver before eating a new spicy pizza at Evel Pie. Dubbed the “Reaper,” the new spicy pie is made with Habanero chili sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage, Carolina reaper chili oil, and sliced Habanero peppers. If you think you can handle the heat, eat at least three complete slices in 30 minutes to receive a specially designed “Don’t Fear The Reaper” t-shirt, social media shout-out, and your name carved into a plaque on “The Wall of Legends.” The 18-inch pizza at Evel Pie (508 East Fremont Street) is $49.99.

The “Reaper” Pizza, set on fire.
The “Reaper” Pizza
Janna Karel

Lotus of Siam Nears Its Summerlin Opening

The beloved Las Vegas Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening in Summerlin on November 11 at Red Rock Resort and Casino. The new location of the restaurant known for its exceptional Thai food, wine list, and Anthony Bourdain approval will mark its third in the Las Vegas Valley.

Foursquare

Lotus of Siam

Foursquare

Evel Pie

