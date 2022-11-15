A Las Vegas Starbucks Store Becomes the First in Nevada to File for a Union Election

A Starbucks store in Las Vegas has become the first in the state of Nevada to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. Workers at the coffee shop at 1772 Rainbow Boulevard at the intersection with Oakey Boulevard sent an open letter to the president and interim CEO Howard Schultz this morning stating their intent to unionize.

In the letter, they state: “We believe that there is no true partnership that has a power imbalance and lacks accountability. That’s why we at Rainbow and Oakey are forming a union — in order to better build this partnership with the company to uphold its mission and values and to hold onto the Third Place. We have decided to unionize due to the fact we have not been treated as partners but, instead, employees with no respect or true voice in the workplace.”

Rainbow & Oakey in Las Vegas becomes the FIRST Nevada store to file for a union election! Starbucks workers are sick of being dealt a bad hand, and we’re ALL IN on organizing for a better workplace. pic.twitter.com/PP9Rj9PN6i — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) November 15, 2022

The Las Vegas store is the latest in a wave of Starbucks locations across the country to make efforts to unionize. The coffee chain has seen workers in more than 100 locations in more than 19 states organizing unions. The current wave started in December of last year in Buffalo, New York, when workers at two stores voted to unionize as Starbucks Workers United. While more than 100 Starbucks locations have petitioned to unionize, baristas say that the company strongly opposes organizing efforts. According to Starbucks Workers United, Starbucks workers have formed more new unions in a 12-month period than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.