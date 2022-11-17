Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.

The downtown hotel’s food hall is the latest in a recent string of food halls that have started cropping up all over Las Vegas. In September, the Aria Resort and Casino announced Proper Eats, a food hall of 12 new restaurants and bars that is slated to open this winter. And, at the UnCommons in the southwest, The Sundry will take up 20,000 square feet with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs, planned to open early next year. Even the 24,000-square-foot Famous Foods Street Eats food hall debuted at Resorts World just over a year ago, the first to open since the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas started the trend when it launched its Block 16 Urban Food Hall in 2018.

A New Pizza Spot Jets into Henderson

Jet’s Pizza, the Metro-Detroit-based pizza chain, expands to Nevada with a grand opening on Friday, November 18. The new pizza spot will offer pizzas, calzone-style deli boats, bread sticks, fresh salads, crispy wings, and boneless chicken, plus cookies and cinnamon sticks with delivery and carry-out options.

Dine in a Bustling Chinese Alley at the Strat

CHĪ Asian Kitchen is now open at the Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, in a space outfitted to look and feel like a bustling Chinese alley, with tables tucked away into stylized stalls. The menu highlights dishes like Chinese curry puffs with ground prime beef and toasted cumin, a salt and pepper calamari with jalapeno and ginger crunch, a Japanese-style fried chicken, and potstickers.

Tour the City’s Best Barbecue

Finger Licking Foodie Tours debuts a three-hour culinary tour on December 18 that is all about smoke, fire, and flames. The tour stops at three local barbecue spots: Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ — and includes behind-the-scenes experiences like a tour of the massive smokers, a butchering demonstration, and a barbecue sauce tasting. Tickets are $125.