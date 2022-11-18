Ramen, Doughnuts, and Gin Cocktails Are the Latest Additions to the Strip’s New Food Hall

Three spots have signed up to join the newest food hall on the Las Vegas Strip. The Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria Resort and Casino, which opens in December, has added a Laughing Buddha ramen spot, an Easy Donuts, and Proper Bar to its lineup. Previously, it announced that it will house the first Seoul Bird outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles, and Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki.

The new food hall replaces the buffet at Aria. Oliver Wharton, founder of A Perfect Bite, the restaurant management group behind the food hall, says orders at Proper Eats will be cooked and ready in about 10 minutes. Jason McLeod, the Proper Eats culinary director adds that visitors should expect a level of hospitality not found at Sbarro-laden food courts. And customers can expect to pay anywhere between $20 to $50 for a meal at Proper.

McLeod, who has worked as a lead chef at San Diego restaurants, is introducing Laughing Buddha, a new ramen spot that will offer steamed bao with pork belly and eggplant, and bowls of hot tonkatsu pork and miso ramen. Easy Donuts will serve sprinkle-covered specialty doughnuts and coffee. And the latest food hall entry McLeod and Wharton are announcing is the Proper Bar. “It’ll be a great place for people to break away after their conventions or hotel guests who want to have a drink,” says Wharton. Expect cocktails like the Gin-Z, with gin, Aperol, and prosecco or the Kosher Style cocktail, with vodka, iced tea, and lemonade.

When Proper Eats opens in mid-December, the 24,000-square-foot food hall will also house New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality, Clique’s new sushi bar Temaki, Portland’s Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, and Lola’s Burgers.

The food hall is the latest in a recent string of food halls to take Las Vegas by storm. Just yesterday, the Fremont Hotel and Casino announced plans to open a food hall — but with national chains like Steak ‘n Shake and Dunkin’. In the southwest valley, the UnCommons is readying to open the Sundry early next year.