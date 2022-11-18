A High-Tech Dart Bar With Bottle Service and a Carousel Bar Opens on the Las Vegas Strip This Month

The dart-throwing bar Flight Club has set an opening date of November 28 for its debut at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Similar to the axe-throwing bars that can now be found around Las Vegas, Flight Club will offer food and drink in a venue in which you can play the classic bar game at any of twenty semi-private lanes.

While darts are a common bar game that can usually be played for free, like at Cornish Pasty Co. and Tenaya Creek Brewery, the dartboards at Flight Club score automatically. The bar takes inspiration from British Fairgrounds, where the Flight Club says darts were originally invented. The centerpiece of the bar will be a life-sized carousel bar. The 27-seat bar is embellished with bright lights and an expansive canopy that drapes the bar. A 90-minute reservation for four people starts at $64.

Of the two menus, the oche menu has lots of casual fare like flatbreads, yuzu guacamole, mini beef barbacoa tacos, Bavarian pretzel sticks with pimento cheese spread, Buffalo chicken sandwiches, and desserts such as cotton candy and cronuts. The reserve menu, however, will have high-end options and a VIP bottle service. And then there’s the happy hour, which has specials like oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, blue cheese-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates, four cheese flatbread, rosé on draft, and more.

Flight Club will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. beginning Monday, November 28. At 16,000 square feet, it will be its fourth U.S. location and the largest location to date.