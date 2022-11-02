 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A view of the interior of Vetri Cucina
Vetri Cucina
Clint Jenkins

More Than Two Years Later, Vetri Cucina Is Again Open on the 56th Floor of the Palms

Marc Vetri’s namesake restaurant is again dishing handmade pasta above the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel Updated

Chef Marc Vetri’s namesake restaurant is again open at the Palms Casino Resort. The Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of the off-Strip casino originally debuted in November of 2018, but closed when the resort shuttered in March of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the 75-seat restaurant with panoramic views of the city is again open.

Sweet Onion Crepe with White Truffle Fondue at Vetri Cucina
Sweet Onion Crepe with White Truffle Fondue
Steve Legato

“It was really really hard,” says Vetri about needing to close the restaurant two years ago. “Because this was, this room here, I think really represented me. This is sort of my second act currently. But we’re opening again and it’s really special.” The sky-high restaurant at the Palms is small, but beautiful, with cobblestone details that harken back to Italy, a broad bar top at which one can order signature cocktails and Aperol spritzes, and, most notably, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Smoked Baby Goat with Fresh Milled Polenta and Jusin a floral-print bowl.
Smoked Baby Goat with Fresh Milled Polenta and Jus
Steve Legato
Half a bowl of Spinach Gnocchi with Ricotta Salata and Brown Butter
Spinach Gnocchi with Ricotta Salata and Brown Butter
Steve Legato

Vetri, the James Beard Foundation winner from Philadelphia for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic in 2005, opened Osteria Fiorella, at Red Rock Resort in September of 2020, while the Palms remained closed. He also owns a Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia. In Las Vegas, the menu highlights pastas like chestnut fettuccine with boar ragu and cocoa, spinach gnocchi with ricotta and brown butter, an entree of roasted hen with prosciutto and foie gras, and desserts like the pistachio cake with orange curd gelato.

Marc Vetri poses at a table.
Marc Vetri
Patrick Gray

Vetri Cucina at 4321 West Flamingo Road is accepting reservations starting today at 5 p.m.

A View of the Strip from inside Vetri Cucina
Vetri Cucina
Janna Karel

A view of the bar inside Vetri Cucina
Vetri Cucina
Clint Jenkins
Three triangles of Foie Gras Pastrami with Toasted Brioche and Mostarda.&nbsp;
Foie Gras Pastrami with Toasted Brioche and Mostarda
Patrick Gray

Vetri Cucina

4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (702) 944-5900 Visit Website
