More Than Two Years Later, Vetri Cucina Is Again Open on the 56th Floor of the Palms

Chef Marc Vetri’s namesake restaurant is again open at the Palms Casino Resort. The Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of the off-Strip casino originally debuted in November of 2018, but closed when the resort shuttered in March of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the 75-seat restaurant with panoramic views of the city is again open.

“It was really really hard,” says Vetri about needing to close the restaurant two years ago. “Because this was, this room here, I think really represented me. This is sort of my second act currently. But we’re opening again and it’s really special.” The sky-high restaurant at the Palms is small, but beautiful, with cobblestone details that harken back to Italy, a broad bar top at which one can order signature cocktails and Aperol spritzes, and, most notably, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Vetri, the James Beard Foundation winner from Philadelphia for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic in 2005, opened Osteria Fiorella, at Red Rock Resort in September of 2020, while the Palms remained closed. He also owns a Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia. In Las Vegas, the menu highlights pastas like chestnut fettuccine with boar ragu and cocoa, spinach gnocchi with ricotta and brown butter, an entree of roasted hen with prosciutto and foie gras, and desserts like the pistachio cake with orange curd gelato.

Vetri Cucina at 4321 West Flamingo Road is accepting reservations starting today at 5 p.m.