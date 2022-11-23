Cocktails Come With Electricdust and Coffee Vapor at a New ‘Immersive’ Attraction

The latest attraction to join the trend of “immersive, experiential” themed entertainment in Las Vegas is Fantasy Lab, at Fashion Show Mall. Fantasy Lab describes itself as “an immersive collection of thoughts, dreams, and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the lines between science and fiction.” It’s hard to tell exactly what that means. But what we do know is that there’s food.

The Fantasy Lab restaurant has a number of appetizers and bites, all within the $6-7 range, with options like elote roasted corn and chicken bites. Also available are mains like flatbread and barbecue ribs. But the bar embellishes its cocktails with all sorts of fun add-ons, like the Magical with vodka, Italicus, purple butterfly pea tea syrup, lemon, and soda, with Electricdust — the tongue-tingling garnish by Las Vegas mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. The In Your Dreams cocktail has gin, Aperol, sweet vermouth, ruby red grapefruit, egg white, and a cotton candy float. And the Above the Clouds cocktail mixes rum, Jagermeister, creme de cacao, and pineapple, with a coffee vapor on top. The Hibernation cocktail is served in a large honey bear bottle.

The attraction, born out of Mexico City, is a 16,000-square-foot walk-through exhibit with lighting installations and projected visuals. The restaurant and bar is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The New Casino of Fremont Will Have a Tacos El Pastor

The new Wildfire Casino currently under construction on Fremont Street will be home to a new Tacos El Pastor location. Station Casinos announced that the new Wildfire, which opens in February in the 2700 block of Fremont Street — a few blocks southeast of the Tacos El Gordo on Charleston Boulevard — will have food outlets that include the local taco spot and an IHOP.

The all-new 21,000-square-foot casino will also have an STN Sportsbook, plus slot machines and bartop gaming. Station Casinos’ other under-construction project, the Durango hotel-casino in the southwest valley, is expected to open in fall 2023.

A Coffee Shop for Bikers Is Open

A new motorcycle-themed coffee shop is now open in Las Vegas. Pikey Coffee Co., located at 6430 South Decatur Boulevard, near the 215, is making coffee, hot chocolate, tea, and soft serve ice cream inside a coffee shop with a decidedly British motorcycle vibe. Carl’s Donuts supplies treats for the food menu, which also includes salads and sandwiches. The drive-thru is bike-friendly.

North Las Vegas Gets a New BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse

The BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse at 985 East Craig Road is now open. BJ’s is the latest sit-down dining establishment to join what is becoming known as ‘Restaurant Row’ on Craig Road, near the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas.