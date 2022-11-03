After Two Years as a Pop-Up, Yukon Pizza Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar

After operating out of the Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, Yukon Pizza is getting its very own brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. Later this month, the beloved pizza spot will host a grand opening for its shop in the Huntridge shopping center, near a Roberto’s Taco Shop, a Capriotti’s, and WingStop.

The journey of co-owner Alex White’s sourdough crust started 125 years ago, when his great-great-grandpa started a yeast culture during the Klondike Gold Rush in the Yukon Territories. Pieces of the starter were passed down through his family until White received some of the starter as a high school graduation present.

At the Vegas Test Kitchen, which offers pop-up kitchen space for chefs to practice new ideas in the Fremont East neighborhood, Yukon Pizza quickly gained a following. In addition to well-executed traditional pizza varieties, Yukon also introduced limited-edition pies, like an Oyster Mushrooms Rockefeller with roasted oyster mushrooms, shallots, and garlic. He also had a sweet and spicy elote pizza and a creamy and crunchy crab rangoon pie.

The new restaurant is co-owned by Huntridge residents Cameron White, Dani Garcia-White, and chef Justin Ford — who previously worked alongside chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Nancy Silverton. Yukon Pizza is developed by Dapper Companies, who purchased the Huntridge Theater across the street and is currently developing Winnie and Ethel’s Downtown Diner next door to Yukon Pizza.

Yukon’s new restaurant will serve traditional pies, vegan versions, and specialties like the Grandpa White, a fresh-baked sourdough pizza with garlic oil, oregano, shredded mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella slices, parmesan, fresh basil, and ricotta dollops. The menu will also offer salads like the kale and Brussels sprouts salad, sandwiches like an eggplant parmesan sandwich, and rotating specials paired with packaged beer and wine from downtown bars Garagiste and Silver Stamp.

When it opens in late November, Yukon Pizza will serve lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and 12 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays in the 13-seat dining room at 1120 South Maryland Parkway. A slice window will be open until 2 a.m. on weekends.