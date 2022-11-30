 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sol Mexican Cocina Is Now Open, With Tacos and Bruno Mars Cocktails

Plus, Greek food, Spanish churros, and Hotel EDC hit Las Vegas

by Janna Karel Updated
A scuplture at the center of Sol Mexican Cocina.
Sol Mexican Cocina
Sol Mexican Cocina is now open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The Baja-style restaurant is serving coastal Mexican favorites like duck tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote corn inside a breezy and open restaurant space on the Las Vegas Strip. The dining room opens to a bar with lounge seating in shades of beige and black. Inside, the ceiling is draped in cool tan sheets, swaying over the restaurant’s centerpiece, a boulder with a sculpture made of tree boughs and fabric.

Spanish octopus and fingerling potatoes.
Sol Mexican Cocina
The menu spans more traditional Mexican favorites to modern takes, like the Vampiro chicken taco, with chicken and chiles encased in a quesadilla, rather than an individual tortilla. The Canarditas duck combines deep-fried duck leg confit with tequila-laced blackberry serrano salsa. An appetizer of grilled street corn is presented tableside, where a server shaves sweet kernels off a cob, into a bowl of sauce and spices, ready to be scooped up with crispy seasoned tortilla rounds. And the Spanish octopus is impossibly tender, combined with spicy sauce and fingerling potatoes. For dessert, there’s a warm and surprisingly fluffy churro served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

An espresso martini.
Cold Bruno cocktail
A cocktail with smoke rising off the top.
Chainsmoker cocktail
The beverage menu highlights the restaurant’s hand-crafted margaritas along with over 100 mezcal and tequila-focused cocktails. Some cocktails are made with Bruno Mars’ SelvaRey line of rum, like the Cold Bruno espresso martini that Mars helped develop. Other drinks are made with Cardi B’s Whipshots booze-infused whipped cream. A cocktail called the Chainsmoker uses the DJ duo’s tequila brand to create a cocktail that overflows with smoke.

Duck tacos with avocado.
Sol Mexican Cocina
Sol, from the Southern California-based Xperience Restaurant Group is located inside the space previously occupied by Border Grill, near RPM Italian. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The interior of Sol Mexican Cocina bar and lounge.
Sol Mexican Cocina
Nick, Nick, and Nick bring Nick the Greek to Las Vegas

The Greek restaurant Nick the Greek, started by three cousins named Nick, Nick, and Nick is opening a Las Vegas location. Imported from San Jose, California, the souvlaki and gyro chain is opening at 9255 South Eastern Avenue with pita sandwiches, gyro plates, Greek salads, and souvlaki. The restaurant will celebrate a grand opening on December 6.

Fresh Churros Appear at Town Square

Olé Churros has opened a quick-service stand at Town Square at 6649 Las Vegas Boulevard. The churro stand makes Spanish-style churros from scratch with cups of dulce de leche and warm chocolate for dipping.

Hotel EDC Heads to Las Vegas

If you’re planning to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023, Hotel EDC may be for you. Hotel EDC at Resorts World Las Vegas will offer stays and entertainment for three nights and four days during EDC, set for May 19-22. The stay comes with all sorts of goodies and experiences, plus extended hours and special menu items from Suns Out Buns Out and Mulberry Pizza, including custom Pasquale’s Pizza. Packages start at $1,369.

