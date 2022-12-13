Two More Restaurants Enter the $1 Billion UnCommons Project

More restaurants are entering the UnCommons outdoor shopping and dining mall in southwest Las Vegas. Its newest entrant is SunLife Organics. The Malibu-based eatery brings with it organic bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more. The small juice bar faces out towards the courtyard where customers can sit and benches and picnic tables. Inside, the shop is decorated with crystals and geodes. Menu items include the wolverine smoothie with bananas, almond butter, dates, bee pollen, cacao nibs, coconut butter, royal jelly, and almond milk. The Brazilian bowl features blended acai with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, apple juice, and almond milk with toppings of granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut shreds. SunLife Organics will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The 40-acre UnCommons complex also debuted Mercadito, a Cuban bodega with cold and hot-pressed sandwiches, empanadas, and pastries. “Growing up in Cuba, a mercadito or bodega was our corner store, a market where we could enjoy a great sandwich, pastries, coffee and buy some home necessities,” says Dennis Martinez Miranda, the chef at the 1,000-square-foot market. Mercadito will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mercadito and SunLife join restaurants like the Teaspoon boba shop and Urth Caffe at the UnCommons at 6880 Helen Toland Street. When completed, the $1 billion 40-acre project will contain office and retail space, more than 830 residential units, an entertainment venue, restaurants, fitness studios, and more.

The Arts District Goes French

James Trees, the chef and owner of Esther’s Kitchen, is opening a French bistro and bar called Bar Boheme, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The new restaurant will open in a former transmission garage on Main Street, near Esther’s current space. The cocktail bar, La Petite Bohème, will debut behind the bistro. Both spaces will open in 12 to 18 months. Also in the works, Esther’s Kitchen is migrating into the spacious Retro Vegas building, also on Main Street and Esther’s will become the French L’Aristocrat.

Yukon Pizza Opens Tomorrow

The Yukon Pizza team of Alex White, Cameron White, Dani Garcia-White, and Justin Ford celebrates the opening of its first brick-and-mortar tomorrow. From 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, all guests will get one $1 slice of pepperoni, cheese, or vegan-style pizza for the grand opening.