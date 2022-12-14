 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Mina’s Stripsteak Reopens Early With a New Stylish Space

Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay opens just in time for the new year

by Janna Karel
A steak from Stripsteak with microgreens and orange sauce.
Stripsteak
Stripsteak

Michael Mina’s award-winning StripSteak restaurant will reopen just in time for the new year. On December 30, the Mandalay Bay steakhouse will reopen in a stylish and newly renovated space. It closed for renovations in October and hadn’t been expected to reopen until early 2023. The menu retains many of its old standbys, plus features new dishes. And the interior has been refreshed, with a design inspired by the Mojave Desert. There’s also an expanded new private dining room and cocktail menu. Starting December 30, it will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Peet’s Coffee Plans a Move to Southwest Las Vegas

The Peet’s Coffee chain is setting its sights on a new location in the southwest, at 7132 South Rainbow Boulevard, according to What Now Vegas. The new Peet’s will be located in a new shopping center that is currently under development, with other restaurants planned.

Indian Restaurant Opens in Henderson

Naan and Curry, an Indian restaurant that opened its first location in July announced it plans to open a second location in early January. Its current location at 7425 South Durango Drive Suite 103 makes cozy Indian favorites like butter chicken, madras curry, tikka masala, and daal. Its next outpost will open near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue near Lamaii and Mothership Coffee with a similar menu, plus design touches like communal tables, a large indoor tree, and lush booth seating.

StripSteak

3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89119 (702) 632-7200 Visit Website

