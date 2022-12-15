 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

At This New Downtown Bar, Your Drink Will Be Decided by a Roll of the Dice

When Carousel Bar opens downtown, you’ll be able to roll dice to determine your cocktail

by Janna Karel

A rendering of the new carousel bar
Rendering of the new facade at the Plaza Hotel and Casino 
Plaza Hotel and Casino

The Carousel Bar at the Plaza is now eyeing March of next year for its opening.

A cocktail with a carousel horse paper cutout.
Carousel Bar
Carousel Bar

When it debuts, the carousel-themed outdoor bar will feature animated elements like carousel horses that swing up and down, martini glasses that spin, and larger-than-life dice. While it nears completion, the Plaza has revealed some of the cocktails that will debut alongside the showpiece bar. The “money in the bank” is a tequila cocktail with Aperol, pineapple, and lime that is garnished with an edible $100 bill. The “carousel grand pineapple” is a blended piña colada served in a real pineapple. Order the “dealer's choice” to roll the dice and let Lady Luck determine what goes in your drink. You’ll roll three dice – for a spirit, a mixer, and one other ingredient, and a bartender will mix up your concoction.

The Horseshoe Brand Tries Its Luck in Las Vegas

Nearly a year after first announcing plans to change its name, Bally’s Las Vegas becomes the Horseshoe Las Vegas today. The rebrand includes a multi-million dollar renovation of the old Bally’s space, including new interiors and exteriors as the Strip hotel and casino becomes Caesars’ 10th Horseshoe-branded property. The rebranding coincides with other new additions to the resort. In June, the steakhouse, Jack Binion’s Steak opened. Its namesake, Jack Binion, was the former president and COO of Horseshoe Casino and son of the downtown Horseshoe Club owner Benny Binion. A new arcade, called Arcade, took over the former sportsbook space. When Caesars Entertainment announced the plans for the Horseshoe in January, Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of the property, told USA Today they plan to add at least three new restaurants.

Station Casinos Eye Henderson for a New Casino

In other casino news, Station Casinos has outlined plans for a new resort in Henderson’s Inspirada community, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The 600-room project would feature an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as restaurants, a movie theater, and a bowling alley.

Commonwealth Turns 10

The cocktail bar Commonwealth celebrates its tenth anniversary this month. Located in the Fremont East Entertainment District at 525 East Fremont Street, the bar is debuting a lineup of fruit and floral-forward cocktails for the occasion. Among them is the midnight smoke with mezcal, resposado tequila, agave, dashes of grapefruit and angostura bitters, and brûléed grapefruit.

