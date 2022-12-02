An All-Day Breakfast Spot Opens in Summerlin With Boozy Brunch and Pancake Flights

When Snooze, an A.M. Eatery opens in Summerlin on December 7, it will do so with a patio-facing bar, a retro-inspired interior, and a pancake flight of pineapple upside down, blueberry danish, and pumpkin pecan flapjacks. The Denver-based brunch spot has 50 locations nationwide and its latest is in the 4,256-square-foot space at Rampart Commons, next door to North Italia and down the way from Eater 38 stalwart Honey Salt.

The interior seats 137 and is sunny and charming, with green booths, bright orange pendant lighting, glass bulb chandeliers, and retro starburst designs. Visitors can also dine al fresco with patio seating for 53, adjacent to the indoor/outdoor bar.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. every day, Snooze offers all-day brunch, with fun takes on morning classics like pancakes, omelets, and sandwiches. There’s sweet stuff, like cranberry orange pancakes — all sales on those benefit World Central Kitchen — plus strawberry shortcake pancakes and funky monkey banana French toast. Snooze also has a sweet potato bacon smash-up with avocado, a poached egg, and hemp seeds and a Benedict with pork belly. Most pancakes are available gluten-free, and many of its vegetarian dishes can be made vegan. The move is to order a couple of savory items and a couple of sweet ones and share with your table.

The bar menu boasts breakfast cocktails like espresso martinis, pumpkin martinis, and a strawberry cereal milk cocktail with vodka and strawberry coulis. Mimosas come with your choice of juice. It also serves local beers, spiked coffee beverages, bloody Marys, and a pomegranate hibiscus spritz with mint.

Snooze A.M. Eatery at 1075 South Rampart Boulevard will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.