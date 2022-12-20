A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.

Proper Eats is the fourth food hall on the Strip, joining the likes of Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM. Inside the Aria, the new food hall by Clique Hospitality has attracted eateries from London, New York, and Portland, Oregon in a 24,000-square-foot space. Wexler’s Deli from Los Angeles offers deli items like bagels with lox and Reuben sandwiches. Judy Joo’s Seoul Bird from London dishes hot fried chicken sandwiches and New York’s Egghead is located right at the front, poised to sling breakfast sandwiches to early-morning conventiongoers. DJ Steve Aoki has Pizzaoki, Portland’s Shalom Y’all cooks up cauliflower shawarma and fluffy pita. Other eateries include sushi spot Temaki, the ramen and noodle kitchen Laughing Buddha, and diner-style Lola’s Burgers. The expansive Proper Bar has a drink to pair with each brand, like a sake and strawberry cocktail ideal for sipping alongside a Temaki sushi roll.

Also located at the front of the hall is the coffee and pastry counter for Easy Donuts, which has the word “speak” cleverly hidden within the word “easy.” Proper Eats partner Oliver Wharton, founder of A Perfect Bite, nodded that it’s something to keep an eye on as Proper Eats works to launch its two additional stalls in the food hall. Andy Masi, the founder of Clique Hospitality suggests that a “health-focused” eatery will round out the food hall’s portfolio next year.

Ichiza Opens a Second Location

Chinatown Japanese restaurant Ichiza opens its second location on December 24. The new outpost will be a private dining room intended for business dinners and special occasions. The izakaya-style restaurant will offer the same menu as the Ichiza located on the second floor of the Chinatown Plaza. The restaurant is known for its behemoth menu, constantly changing specials, and really good honey toast.

Pinkbox Turns 10

The Las Vegas favorite doughnut destination, Pinkbox Doughnuts turns 10 on Wednesday, December 21. To celebrate, all locations will hide pink tickets in random boxes, good for cash prizes.

Park on Fremont to Re-Open With a New Patio

Park on Fremont is currently closed for renovations but, when it reopens this spring, it will do so with a larger 2,200-square-foot patio overflowing with plants and flowers. The new garden patio will feature more seating and larger tables for group dining. The bar and restaurant by Corner Bar Management will also debut a new menu with signature burgers, sandwiches, and wings. A drink menu will bring in new cocktails. Park on Fremont will also use the patio after dark for live entertainment with a focus on alternative, pop rock, indie pop, and classic music.