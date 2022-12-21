 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022

From David Chang’s restaurant duo to off-Strip vegan food, here are the saddest departures of 2022

by Janna Karel
It’s time again for the Year in Eater where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.


I was sad to see Majordomo close — had some good meals and good times there in the beginning.
Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

I was crushed when Moon Palace by David Chang closed. It was a great no-frills, post-event spot to get an elevated version of White Castle burgers and the best freshly made potato chips in the city.
-Emmy Kasten, Eater Vegas Contributor

Valencian Gold and POTS
-Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas Contributor

POTs Egyptian. Chef Iman’s vegan spin on Egyptian cuisine was unique to Las Vegas, and she deserved more support than she was ever able to find.
-Al Mancini, Neon Feast

Majordomo! Like what really happened there?? It seemed like even the staff had no idea.
-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill

I was really bummed to see Bocho Sushi close. Its bento meal was one of the best lunch specials downtown. And I still find myself craving POTs’ cauliflower shawarma. Losing Majordomo was a major hit, but I’m excited for HaSalon to open next year.
-Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas

