Randy’s Donuts Is About to Debut on the Las Vegas Strip

The Los Angeles favorite is opening another Las Vegas location

by Janna Karel
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts, found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, is opening another outpost in Las Vegas. On the heels of its opening at 2170 South Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue this past summer, it is moving into Resorts World Las Vegas. On January 4, the doughnuts will be available via a pop-up window inside the casino breakfast restaurant Sun’s Out Buns Out. The doughnuts will be available 24 hours.

Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can expect over 60 different varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. And more locations are planned in the Las Vegas Valley for the Los Angeles doughnut chain, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof. The upcoming location on Blue Diamond Road has plans to have its own 18-foot replica of the original sign.

