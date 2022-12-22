The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.

I’m excited to see the Strip get a taste of Israeli cuisine, from Eyal Shani’s two concepts at the Venetian to Alon Shaya at Wynn Las Vegas. I truly have no idea what to expect from those three restaurants, which is exciting. Oh, and I guess I should also mention Shalom Y’all at Aria in this conversation. Again, I’m not sure what it’s all about quite yet, but I’m intrigued.

-Al Mancini, Neon Feast

There’s no doubt it’s Peter Luger. I have so many amazing memories of meals from their Brooklyn location and the expectations are sky-high for the Vegas outpost. I still can’t believe it’s happening!

-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill



I am excited for all the restaurants that are to come at the Fontainbleau. As a frequent visitor to Miami, I have heard more than a few rumors about what’s going in there and I can’t wait to see what comes to fruition.

-Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

James Trees has proven that he knows how to make supreme Italian dishes, so I can’t wait to see what he does when tackles French food.

-Emmy Kasten, Eater Vegas Contributor

Kind of interested in checking out the full lineup at the Uncommons in 2023

-Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas Contributor

There are a bunch but Emmitt’s at Fashion Show is an exciting one — the food is delicious.

-Melanie Lee, Editor-in-Chief at WhereTraveler.com

So much to be excited for! Food halls are definitely the trend to keep an eye on in 2023. And I’m beyond curious to see how the ones at the UnCommons, Aria, and the Fremont Hotel pan out. Both Peter Luger and Emmitt Smith’s massive restaurant missed their 2022 projected openings, so I’m excited to watch those open next year. And on the heels of opening Miznon, I’m excited for Eyal Shani’s HaSalon to open.

-Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas