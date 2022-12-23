John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Its founder, John Mull, moved to Southern Nevada in 1938 and applied for his first business license to open a slaughterhouse in 1954, according to John Mull’s Meats. According to the city, the market and restaurant “represent Las Vegas’ 1950s boom period of building and growth.” Road Kill Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with barbecue items like ribs, chicken, and pulled pork available on the patio.

#lvcouncil voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register



The two nominated buildings located on the property were constructed in 1953 and represent Las Vegas’ 1950s boom period of building and growth. pic.twitter.com/vmNGulm3To — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 21, 2022

Lemon Tree Cafe & Market Is Coming to the Southwest

Lemon Tree Cafe & Market opens on Monday, December 26, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The new restaurant and store are the work of Patrick Littlejohn, the 15-year general manager of Il Mulino, and Le Petit Café & Bakery’s Emily Palmer. The RJ shares that Lemon Tree is going into the new Evora shopping and residential space in southwest Las Vegas.

The cafe is a 50 to 60-seat restaurant that will offer coffee and pastries, quiche, crepes, and cold-pressed juices. Its lunch menu has paninis, salads, and Neopolitan-style pizza. The market will open in January with products such as fresh bread, eggs, and fruit as well as imported mozzarella, Tomahawk steaks, foie gras, and truffles. A deli counter will offer Italian sliced meat and other deli food by the pound. Lemon Tree Cafe & Market is located at 6111 S. Buffalo Drive.

Balla Italian Soul Shakes Up the Menu

Shawn McClain’s Balla Italian Soul at the Sahara Las Vegas has added new dishes to the menu, like a fennel and citrus salad with toasted walnuts and a Brussels sprouts salad with delicata squash. They join new cocktails like the ciao Felicia with Flor de Cana Gold, mint, lime, Licore 43, lavender, and prosecco. Balla Italian Soul is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Beast Debuts a Big Ol’ Colorful Sundae

The Beast at Area15 announces a brand-new dessert menu with appropriately colorful treats. The new goblet ice cream sundae ($25) has five scoops of vanilla ice cream, cotton candy, chocolate chip cookies, assorted candy, strawberry sauce, and salted caramel. A smoky s’mores root beer float ($15) combines vanilla ice cream, charred marshmallows, and root beer licorice.