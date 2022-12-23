These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.

Kaiseki Sanga really impressed me. It’s basically as if Kame and Kaiseki Yuzu had a love child creating a really exciting new menu monthly. Their $250 modern Kaiseki-style dinner could easily go for $400.

-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill

I’d been patiently waiting for Vetri to reopen at the Palms. And both the view and the food are even better than I remembered. I love seeing pop-ups evolve to into full brick-and-mortars — and I’m thrilled to see Yukon Pizza get a permanent home. Now I’m just waiting for the crab rangoon pizza to re-emerge on the menu. But Anima by EDO is the new restaurant I frequented the most this year. The ever-changing tasting menu keeps each visit fresh, playful, and memorable.

-Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas

The Bedford by Martha Stewart. I was super excited to see how Martha Stewart would bring her famous aesthetic and food to a Las Vegas casino!

-Melanie Lee, Editor-in-Chief at WhereTraveler.com



I am very excited to see Vetri return to Palms and while it is not new new, I am excited to dine there once again as I always found it to be superb.

-Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

This year was packed with highly-anticipated openings, but the ones I was most excited about were Anima by EDO, Wakuda, Dominique Ansel, and Lotus of Siam. EDO remains one of my favorite restaurants in the city, and Anima is a wonderful sequel. Wakuda blew me away with its dynamic atmosphere from the moment I walked in the door, and the food is equally as impressive. Also, I’ve been a cronut fan for many years, so Dominique Ansel opening on the Strip was a sweet dream come true! Finally, Lotus of Siam is an established Las Vegas institution, but the opening of the newest location at Red Rock Resort felt like the beginning of a new era of growth for the brand.

-Emmy Kasten, Eater Vegas Contributor

Lotus of Siam’s new spot at the Red Rock Casino

-Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas Contributor

138º. I really like how he reimagined his concept and broadened the approach to dry aging.

-Heidi Knapp Rinella, Eater Vegas Contributor

There were a lot of amazing openings this year. But for me, personally, nothing was more exciting than having Vetri Cucina return to the top of The Palms. At a time when multiple interpretations of Italian cuisine seem to be having “moments” in Las Vegas, there’s still nobody out there doing what Chef Vetri does at the top of his fine-dining game. It’s simultaneously rustic and elevated, packed with surprises yet incredibly comforting. Add in the gorgeous dining room and breathtaking view, and it is a true one-of-a-kind Las Vegas experience.

-Al Mancini, Neon Feast