These Were Our Go-To Las Vegas Restaurants in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the restaurants they found themselves in again and again.

Esther’s Kitchen, Table 34, Ventano Italian Grill, Lawry’s The Prime Rib

-Heidi Knapp Rinella, Eater Vegas Contributor

I live fairly close to the Gramercy, so my wife and I regularly drop into DW Bistro and Anima by EDO. The former is a classic comfort spot we’ve been patronizing for years, where the team seems to know every customer by name, and the bar program is as excellent as the cuisine. The latter is one of the hottest new openings of 2022, and one of the most interesting restaurants in Las Vegas right now, with the EDO Tapas team demonstrating that they can bring the same excitement, fun, and whimsy to Italian cuisine that they brought to Spanish food.

-Al Mancini, Neon Feast

Even though I’m not vegan, I often eat at Crossroads Kitchen because everyone can benefit from a plant-based meal! I also frequent the new Urth Caffe at Uncommons for lunch, and La Strega in Summerlin remains a solid choice for catching up with friends.

-Emmy Kasten, Eater Vegas Contributor

At least once a month I found myself at the high top inside downtown’s Tacotarian for weekend brunch. It’s a hit with my veggie-inclined friend group. Anima by EDO was a consistent favorite this year, with the bar making a cozy spot for solo dining when I found myself on the southwest side of town. And I developed something of a dumpling habit at Mott 32. -Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer for the fun monthly specials. My best friend and her son are also pretty picky eaters, but they love Black Tap, so I always know we can go there!

-Melanie Lee, Editor-in-Chief at WhereTraveler.com



Carbone, always Carbone; EDO; Kame Omakase, Xiao Long Bao Dumplings, Rosa Ristorante

-Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

SeoulTofu: my favorite soondubu in town and I always get the spiciest level with a side of extra napkins for all the sweat on my forehead. Mr Chopstix is my favorite all-around Chinese restaurant in SW Vegas and I love all of their handmade items like pan-fried bao and scallion pancakes. Patio Wine Garden somehow convinces me routinely to have more empty bottles at the table than people.

-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill

Other Mama, EDO Tapas, Anima, Bazaar Meat

-Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas Contributor