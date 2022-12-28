The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the best meal they had all year.

Red Plate’s Mongolian beef and dried scallop and egg white fried rice. Red Plate is such a hidden gem and not publicized much so I had no idea it would be that good.

-Melanie Lee, Editor-in-Chief at WhereTraveler.com

The first Voltaggio brother popup at Bellagio, caviar service at Harlo, the tasty bites of Spain at Bar Zuzu, and those stunning cocktails

-Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

Table 34

-Heidi Knapp Rinella, Eater Vegas Contributor

This is a really difficult question to answer, because I’ve had so many amazing meals. But the one immediately springs to mind is the collaborative dinner presented by Le Cirque’s Dameon Evers and Chef Danny Lledo of Washington D.C.’s XIquet. Le Cirque is one of my all-time favorite restaurants, and I’ve enjoyed watching it evolve under Chef Evers. But the second perspective Lledo provided offered an extraordinary counterpoint to his strong vision. I hope more collaborations are forthcoming.

-Al Mancini, Neon Feast

It’s so hard to land on just one, so I’ll mention a few. I haven’t stopped thinking about the exceptional dinner at Le Cirque by chefs Dameon Evers and Danny Lledó of Washington DC’s Xiquet. My first visit to Anima this year was a mind-blowing swirl of flavors, colors, and textures. And I recently revisited Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis and was reminded of what a gem that Henderson steakhouse is.

-Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas

Joel Robuchon was the best meal I had in Las Vegas this year. It was my first time back since before the pandemic and a sledgehammer of a reminder that it is the best restaurant in Sin City.

-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill

I was completely mind-blown over a tasting menu chef Oscar did for me and a friend at Anima. That guy is ready for the big leagues!

-Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas Contributor