Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About

December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.

November 28, 2022

The dedicated dart bar Flight Club offers food and drink in a venue in which you can play the classic bar game at any of the 20 semi-private lanes. The dartboards at this British-style bar track scores automatically, leaving you free to play in between bites of shrimp cocktail, blue cheese-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates, and four-cheese flatbread. The centerpiece of Flight Club is a life-sized carousel bar. The 27-seat bar is embellished with bright lights and an expansive canopy. A 90-minute reservation for four people to play starts at $64.

November 28, 2022

Falling somewhere between a nightclub and a glitzy restaurant, Villa Azur opened on November 28 at the Grand Canal Shoppes with a color-changing dining room that piles on the spectacle. LED lights in the ceiling tint the otherwise white restaurant, and customers are visited throughout the evening by roving singers, musicians, and burlesque performers. And that’s not even to mention the superhero-themed bottle service. Come for the fettuccini golden ossetra caviar pasta and salt-baked whole branzino — stay for the five-hour dinner party.

November 29, 2022

The Baja-style Sol Mexican Cocina opened its first Las Vegas outpost on the Las Vegas Strip on November 29. Located inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Sol serves coastal Mexican favorites like tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote inside a beige and breezy restaurant. Menu standouts include tender roasted Spanish octopus with fingerling potatoes and, for dessert, a crisp yet soft and fluffy churro with vanilla ice cream.

December 2, 2022

Located high above the Las Vegas Strip, the 30,000-square-foot Brewdog brewery is a multi-level bar and restaurant with an expansive rooftop that offers 360-degree views of Las Vegas. The bar boasts 96 pours on tap, with beers like Elvis Juice and Punk IPA, and guest taps from Las Vegas breweries. Sitting atop the Showcase Mall, Brewdog has a menu of pizza, milkshakes, burgers, and a handful of vegan dishes.

December 5, 2022

The nearly 20-year-old Table 34 reopens this week, following renovations after being acquired by the Batch Hospitality group. It debuted with a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s roots in farm-to-table cuisine, plus a new wine list and bar menu. Renovations brought in more natural materials, natural wood flooring, and pop art along its walls. The expanded bar features white granite countertops and 12 total bar seats, plus three adjacent cocktail tables.

December 7, 2022

The all-day breakfast and brunch spot opens its first Las Vegas location in Summerlin. The 4,256-square-foot space at Rampart Commons has a bright and sunny interior, plus bar-side seating on the patio. Starting at 6:30 a.m. every day, Snooze offers all-day brunch, with fun takes on morning classics like pancakes, omelets, and sandwiches. There are cranberry orange pancakes and funky monkey banana French toast and a sweet potato bacon smash-up with avocado and a Benedict with pork belly. The bar menu boasts breakfast cocktails like espresso martinis, pumpkin martinis, and a strawberry cereal milk cocktail with vodka and strawberry coulis.

December 8, 2022

The first of chef and restaurateur Eyal Shani’s two Las Vegas restaurants opens at the Venetian Las Vegas with a menu of dishes served both in and out of a pita. The quick service restaurant, located in David Chang’s former Moon Palace space, offers vegetable pitas and other more meat-focused pitas, like the “best bolognese spaghetti in town” with beef ragu and spaghetti or a minute steak pita with tahini, tomato salsa, and spicy green peppers. Other menu options include the bag of green beans, served cold and crunchy with olive oil, lemon, salt, and garlic, and a hummus plate overflowing with chickpeas.

Still to Come

More restaurants are expected to open before the year ends. Yukon Pizza has set a date of December 14 for the opening of the pop-up’s first brick-and-mortar location downtown. And the Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria Resort and Casino is eyeing mid-December for its opening.