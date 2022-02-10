Meet the Secret Speakeasy Dubbed the Count Room Live Inside Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse

It makes sense that a steakhouse named for gangsters with a speakeasy facade disguised as a bakery would have a separate secret room inside. Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse — named for Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky, who opened the Flamingo Las Vegas in 1946 — is full of private dining rooms, a separate raw bar, and a dry-aged meat cooler in the main dining room that take diners back to a bygone era of Las Vegas. Diners even walk through the bakery, the kitchen, and the dry-aging room before entering the restaurant itself.

But the hidden speakeasy dubbed the Count Room Live has an experience all its own.

First, there’s the live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with music from the Moonshiners. Think of the sounds as a mix of swing and jazz music with some Prohibition-era pop thrown in for good measure. Feather boas, flapper dresses, and cigarette holders are optional but certainly lend to the classic mood.

Then there’s the build-your-own Old Fashioned cart that rolls through the venue. Customers can choose a spirit from rum, brandy, mezcal, or bourbon, and then select citrus, syrup, and bitters for their own concoction, or let the bartender make a smoked Old Fashioned with Ron Flor de Caña 7-Year Rum. Other cocktails found only in the Count Room Live include a Seafare Smash with Balvenie Caribbean Cask, Flor de Caña 7 Gran Reserva, and pineapple juice and the Millionaire with Myers’s Jamaican Dark Rum, sloe gin, and Apry liqueur.

Diners can order food too. Options include coconut shrimp or heirloom beet and squash salad for a lighter bite before dinner, or diners can opt for dessert, such as the single barrel dessert with date cake, caramel mousse, and toasted pecan vanilla gelato topped off with warm salted caramel whiskey.

The vintage steakhouse opened in July 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, taking over the former Center Cut Steakhouse space at the resort. Studio K Creative out of Chicago worked with designer Jonathan Adler to create the look of the space. Adler built a custom-beaded piece of flamingo artwork that took 100 hours to make. She Hit Pause from New York City selected the artwork.

Lamar Moore out of Chicago won the Food Network competition series Vegas Chef Prizefight for the job as head chef, a post he left in November 2020.