Casinos Lift Mask Requirements After Statewide Mandate Is Revoked

When Nevada lifted its mask mandate on Thursday, Las Vegas business were quick to make changes to their policies. Twitter users shared videos of mandatory masking signage being removed from casinos, as most businesses appear to have immediately lifted mask requirements. One exception is Boyd, which operates Main Street Station, Fremont Hotel & Casino, and California Hotel and Casino. According to a notice shared on Twitter from VP & general manager Andre Filosi, team members who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up.

The Gold Mine Tavern has taken a different approach. According to their social media posts, they’ll be offering a free beer or shot in exchange for guests turning in their masks.

“We’re celebrating like it’s the end of prohibition,” owner Sam Bonneville told the Las Vegas Review Journal. The deal runs through Monday.

Spokespeople from the Harry Reid International Airport, Lyft, and Uber all weighed in via the Review-Journal to remind visitors to Las Vegas not to throw away their masks, as both of the ride-sharing platforms are still requiring riders to wear masks. The airport and all public transportation still fall under federal mask mandates as well.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-Themed Restaurant Announced for Area15

The Las Vegas Review-Journal shared that Lost Spirits Distillery plans to open an underwater themed restaurant on March 12. The concept is inspired by Jules Verne, the author of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The restaurant will include a 16-course tasting menu, which will complement its otherworldly distillery experience, which opened in 2020.

Allegiant Stadium Announces New Alcohol Ordering System

Ahead of the most football-centric weekend of the year, Allegiant Stadium announced its new ordering system in an article from Fox 5 Las Vegas. Starting next season, guests will be able to order beer, wine, and cocktails to their seats by taking a photo of their face. The technology uses Clear’s identity verification technology and integrates it into the Raiders’ mobile app. Allegiant is the first NFL stadium to introduce this feature.