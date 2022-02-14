PBS Cooking Show Star Martin Yan Brings the Flavors of Asia to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Caesars Entertainment is upping its dining game with a bevy of new restaurants opening attached to celebrities and famous chefs. Now add James Beard Award winner and public television star Martin Yan to the mix as he brings his own restaurant, M.Y. Asia, to Bally’s this year in the third quarter, just as the resort changes its name to the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Yan — who was born in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, and grew up in Hong Kong — focuses his menu on Asian flavors, bringing a roster of dishes such as Peking duck, dim sum, live seafood entrees, and hand-pulled noodles from China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

PGAL out of Las Vegas designs the space with the Lucky Bell Bar at the front and a 130-seat dining room, where diners can watch chefs hand-pulling noodles and working the wok station. The dining room expects to showcase murals and natural textures. M.Y. Asia also plans to offer takeout, with orders placed in a digital carryout lockers.

Yan stars in Yan Can Cook on public television, dispensing his approachable recipes to viewers since 1982. The James Beard Foundation recognized him with an award for best TV cooking show n 1994, best TV food journalism in 1996, and a who’s who of food and beverage in America in 2001. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for his show in 1998 for best cooking show.

Aside from founding a chain of Yan Can Restaurants and the Yan Can International Cooking School in San Francisco, Yan authored more than 30 cookbooks.

Bally’s parent company Caesars Entertainment has a boatload of restaurants attached to celebrities, famous chefs, and big brands on the way. Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame opens Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas while Nobu Matsuhisa and his fusion cuisine that melds traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients arrive at a third Las Vegas location in early 2022 at the resort. Martha Stewart’s first Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, is slated to open sometime this spring at Paris Las Vegas. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a part-owner in Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, taking over the former Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s Las Vegas with a sports dining venue. Cake Boss Buddy Valastro opens a Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at the Linq in early 2022. Over at Caesars Palace, Peter Luger’s Steakhouse opens in late 2022 in the former Rao’s space, while Dominique Ansel Las Vegas debuts his Cronuts and other pastries this summer.

Although not owned by Caesars Entertainment, the Forum Shops at Caesars plans to debut RPM Italian from celebrity couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic to the shopping center attached to Caesars Palace. In 2023, country music singer and coach on The Voice Blake Shelton brings his own venture to Las Vegas when Ole Red, a honky-tonk spanning 27,000 square feet, debuts at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s Las Vegas.

In 2021, Bally’s closed Tequila Taqueria Bar & Grill and Buca di Beppo, while the resort has not reopened its decadent Sterling Brunch at BLT Steak, which is also temporarily closed.

Caesars Entertainment plans to rebrand Bally’s Las Vegas into the Horseshoe, an iconic name from Las Vegas’s past. Three new restaurants are on the horizon for the resort on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.