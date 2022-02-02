José Andrés Is Bringing a Whole Lot of Truffles To Vegas

José Andrés’s restaurants Jaleo and China Poblano are about to be serving a whole lot truffles. For Andres’s annual truffle festival, both restaurants will run special menus heavily featuring Spanish black truffle. China Poblano’s event will run from Saturday, February 12 to Sunday, February 20, while Jaleo’s will be Tuesday, February 8 to Sunday, February 20. Additions include a quail egg siu mai with shrimp, pork and truffle, and a potato and quail egg papas y huevos served with tortillas and truffle at China Poblano. At Jaleo, they’ll be doing a Basque-style cheesecake with truffle, chicken croquettes with truffle, and a pan de Cristal, or toasted bread with butter and, yes, truffle. Jaleo guests can also opt to add three or five grams to any dish on the menu.

The truffles are being sourced from Spain, harvested by Nacho Ramirez, who is apparently a “dear friend” of José’s, and his truffle-hunting dogs, who you can enjoy in the video below. Reservations are available through China Poblano and Jaleo’s websites.

We’ve Got An Opening Date For Todd English’s New Hotel

Fox 5 Las Vegas is reporting that The English Hotel, the new hotel from Marriott and James Beard award-winning chef Todd English is set to open on February 22nd. Located in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas, the hotel will have 74 rooms, a private pool deck, and a restaurant called the Pepper Club. Details have yet to be released about the restaurant.

Vegas Food Trucks Are Flourishing

According to stories from Nevada Public Radio and Fox 5, the food truck industry in Las Vegas is up by about 20 percent. The city is working overtime to get new businesses set up and compliant with city regulations. Issues around fire safety and health inspections have come up as the number of mobile food businesses has bloomed, especially as business owners are required to be licensed in every jurisdiction where they plan to operate. With five jurisdictions in the Las Vegas Valley, it’s a heavy burden on business owners. Still, the reporting shows food trucks are an increasingly appealing option amidst COVID.

MilkCow Is Prepping To Open In Tivoli Village

We originally reported that South Korean ice cream chain MilkCow was set to open last summer, but then it just ... never did. According to its Instagram, permitting issues significantly delayed the arrival of soft-serve sundaes to Tivoli Village, but they’re now hiring for what looks to be an April opening. Ice cream lovers rejoice.