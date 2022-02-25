Salt Bae’s Meme-Turned-Restaurant Is Now Open

Many people — or at least a few people? — have been waiting patiently for social media star Salt Bae to open his new Las Vegas steakhouse and the day has finally come. Nusret Gokce, a chef and butcher who went viral with his salt-sprinkling technique and then managed to turn the social media moment into a multi-restaurant business, is bringing his unique sensibilities to the Strip; hopefully, the workplace discrimination alleged to have seeded in his New York locations doesn’t follow. Nusr-Et, the actual name of the restaurant is located in The Park, just next to T-Mobile Stadium.

The menu is pretty much what you would expect from a meme-turned-restaurant: The Golden Kafes, an entire rack of lamb covered in edible gold, will run you $1250, while the Golden Burger and Golden Baklava, also coated in edible gold for no apparent reason, are priced more reasonably at $180 and $100, respectively. For those interested in non-gold coated dining, the food is pretty straightforward steakhouse fare: gigantic steak, though in this case with a slightly Turkish bent, as Gokce is Turkish.

Introducing the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport

In an effort to bring more attention to Nevada’s craft beer community, the Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made In Nevada have partnered with more than 30 craft alcohol makers across the state to create the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport. Passport holders will have the opportunity to collect stamps at participating establishments throughout the year and will have the chance to win beverage-related prizes. Vegas-area participants include Nevada Brew Works, Banger Brewing, Vegas Valley Winery, and more. Find a full list of participants on the NDA’s website. Passports are available at all participating locations.

Jeff Hwang on the Future of the Arts District

In a recent profile with Las Vegas Weekly, poker play turned-author-turned-restaurateur Jeff Hwang talked about his vision for the future of the Arts District. Last year, he opened Taverna Costera, a multi-use space that includes a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, and music venue. in the profile, Hwang predicts that while the northern end of the district is, today, quieter than the more developed southern end, Taverna Costera and the newly opened English Hotel, will soon serve as development anchors for the northern part of the neighborhood.