Pho Ga Tony Tony Finally Opens in Chinatown

Plus, an orange shortage threatens bottomless mimosas, and more intel

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
The famed chicken pho bowl from Pho Ga Tony Tony, headed to Las Vegas this summer. Pho Ga Tony Tony/Instagram

After more than six months of delays, Pho Ga Tony Tony is opening tomorrow, February 8, in Chinatown. The restaurant was originally aiming for a summer 2021 debut, but was delayed significantly.

Pho Ga Tony Tony is famous for its chicken pho that they claim is “so delicious you’ll cry.” The noodle soup is served with juicy poached chicken on the side, ideal for dipping in the broth. The restaurant replaces Pho Little Saigon inside the Spring Mountain Square retail center.

Pho Ga Tony Tony was started in Georgia by chef Tony Le, as a tribute to his parents’ restaurant in Philadelphia, Pho Ga Thanh Thanh. The two Georgia locations are popular in the area, and the Vegas location is the first outside the state.

Orange Shortage Threatens Bottomless Mimosas

Fortune reports that orange farmers are expecting a record-low crop this year, due to cold temperatures and an incurable disease called citrus greening that is killing plants. The record-small crop is expected to drive up the cost of orange juice significantly, calling into question the decision to offer bottomless mimosas for brunch. The number of restaurants in Las Vegas offering bottomless mimosas is already way down, so we’ll be watching to see if we lose even more boozy brunch options.

An Interview with the New President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Sun published a Q&A with Cliff Atkinson, the new president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which is expected to open a resort at northern end of the Strip next year. The project has been on and off for close to 15 years, originally put off because of the recession in 2009, and then again in March of 2020 for obvious reasons. Details about what the resort will actually be like are relatively scarce, but Atkinson does say they “have to have a ‘wow’ factor.’” Based on Atkinson’s background as outlined in the piece, it’s clear the resort will be luxury.

The Return of Las Vegas Restaurant Week

Three Square Food Bank announced the return of its annual restaurant week event, which brings discounted menus to restaurants across the region. The 12-day event is scheduled for June 6 through 17, and will feature prix-fixe menus from $20 to $80, part of which will go directly to support Three Square’s work. Last year’s restaurant week included 48 first-time participants, and brought it funds to support more than 180,000 meals. The event’s website is not yet updated with this year’s participants, but last year included Eater favorites like Best Friend, Chica, Bouchon, and more.

