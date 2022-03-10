Toasted Gastrobrunch Is Bringing Red Velvet Pancakes and Elvis French Toast to a Second Vegas Location

Popular weekday brunch destination Toasted Gastrobrunch will open a second Las Vegas location next month. The debut is planned for April 1 at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Southwest Vegas.

The new location’s menu will have the same breakfast and lunch mash-ups that made the original location a go-to for over-the-top brunches from Wednesday through Sunday. Specialities include red velvet pancakes, Elvis French toast, chicken and pancakes, and smoked brisket melts. The cocktail selection will include plenty of mimosa and Bellini variations, as well as spiked lemonade, bloody marys, and more. Toasted Gastrobrunch first opened in Vegas in 2019.

Survey shows 2021 Vegas visitors spent more on food than past years

According to the 2021 Las Vegas Convention of Visitors Authority Visitor Profile Study, spending on dining went up in 2021. The annual survey is a way for the hospitality industry to better understand visitor characteristics and behaviors, which has become more important during the uncertainty of the last two years. In the last three years of the survey (2018, 2019, and 2021) the average dining expenditure per person has risen from $314.96 in 2018 to $462.37 per person in 2021, a notable figure which indicates the growing importance of the dining scene in Vegas. The survey also shows that more than 50 percent of visitors in 2021 visited downtown, up by more than 10 percent from 2019.

UNLVino is back for 2022

UNLV’s flagship fundraising event, UNLVino, is back this year after two years of cancellations. The event, which raises money for students at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, has morphed into a huge event since it started in 1974. This year, it will be broken up into three separate events, including a dinner at Mon Ami Gabi featuring Chimney Rock Wines and food from chef Vincent Pouessel, a dinner at Anima with wines from Far Niente Winery and food from chef Oscar Amador, and a Grand Tasting at UNLV’s Hospitality Hall, where guests will have the opportunity to sample a huge variety of wines. Tickets are available now, ranging fro $200 per person for the tasting to $250 per person for the dinners.