Chef Jamie Tran Represents Las Vegas as a 2022 James Beard Awards Finalist

The James Beard Foundation announced today the list of finalists for its 2022 awards: Jamie Tran, the chef and owner of Black Sheep, which opened in 2017, is nominated in the category of Best Chef: Southwest. Tran is known for her locally-sourced Vietnamese food and for her successful run on Top Chef: Portland. Eater recognized her in 2017 as the Eater Chef of the Year, and recognized the Black Sheep as the Restaurant of the Year.

Tran was one of three Vegas chefs to be highlighted on the list of semifinalists, which came out on February 23. Gina Marinelli, chef of La Strega and Harlo, and Hongrui Xin, of Big Dan Shanxi Taste were both included in the initial list. The winners will be announced at the foundation’s ceremony in Chicago on June 13th.

Martin Yan, who announced earlier this year that he’s planning a restaurant in the newly rebranded Horseshoe Casino, was also highlighted this year as the winner of the 2022 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, as “a person in the industry whose lifetime body of work has had a positive and long-lasting impact on the way we eat, cook, and think about food in America.” Yan’s long career as a cookbook author and TV chef with his PBS show Yan Can Cook has helped bring Chinese and Asian cooking to a broader audience. Since its inception in 1978, episodes have been broadcast in 50 countries and earned him two James Beard Awards for television journalism and television cooking shows. His Vegas restaurant is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.